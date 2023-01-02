Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Jeremy Renner out of surgery, condition revealed after snowplow accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been transferred to the intensive care unit following surgeries required after his traumatic “weather-related” accident at his home in Nevada on New Year’s day. “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” his rep said in a statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.” The 51-year-old two-time Oscar nominee ran over his own leg with a snowplow and was losing a “serious” amount of blood after the freak accident. “Jeremy’s family would like to...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
Popculture
Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans for Prayers for 'Brother' Jeremy Renner Amid Hospitalization
Mark Ruffalo asked fans to assemble on behalf of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner. The 55-year-old actor made a post about Renner's snow plow accident on Sunday, which still has him in the intensive care unit recovering. He did not share any new details but made it clear he is pulling for his long-time collaborator.
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Sheriff describes how Jeremy Renner got injured by snow plow
Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed as he's recovering from two surgeries following injuries from a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident." Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam speaks with CNN This Morning about the incident.
Late ABC News Producer Dax Tejera And Wife Accused Of Leaving Their Children Alone While They Went Out On Date Where He Died
The late ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera and his widow are accused of leaving their young children unattended inside a hotel room while they went out for dinner — where he ended up dead.Veronica Tejera, a senior producer at the Washington Post, told officials she and her husband left their two toddlers at a hotel room, while they went out for an evening in Manhattan when her husband collapsed from a fatal heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dax died on December 23 at age 37. Hours later, Veronica, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
Actor Jeremy Renner Was Injured In A Snowplow Accident & He's In 'Critical' Condition
American actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after undergoing surgery on Monday following a snowplowing accident over the weekend. Renner, who is well-known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise, was at his home in Reno, Nevada when the accident happened on Sunday.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals New Details About Injuries from Tragic Accident
Hours after Jeremy Renner shared an image from his hospital bed and thanked people for their support, a new report details the injuries the actor suffered. After reportedly obtaining the 911 log recounting the call made immediately following Renner's accident, TMZ says the actor was "completely crushed" by the Snow Plow he'd been using. Furthermore, the Hawkeye star was said to have "extreme difficulty" breathing.
Son of 'Black Panther' actress apologizes over viral video prank
The son of actress Angela Bassett has issued an apology after featuring his mom in a viral video, as part of a trend on social media where users lie about celebrity deaths to prank their parents. CNN's Chloe Melas joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
What we still don't know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
Three days after the arrest of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, authorities have yet to release key details in the case, from whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0