904 N Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ ARE YOU LOOKING FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH! This beach home is sure going to check all your boxes and if you desire more then the current finishes that are being offered there is still time for the builder to custom design the home to your needs. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is perfect for your primary or secondary residence. 3 Bedroom and 2 bathrooms on main level with a beautiful deck that is perfect for enjoying the sea breezes! Upper level has a wonderful spacious gourmet kitchen with island and soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dining area, breakfast bar, great room, and primary suite with primary bath. Extra home features include hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater, and offers an option to add an elevator as an upgrade. Take in the outdoors and enjoy another deck with an amazing covered porch! After a long day at the beach you can come home and step into your outside shower to rinse off the sand between your toes! Being only 6 lots to the beach access makes for a short and convenient walk to the beach. Contact us today to setup a consultation with the builder and start turning your dream beach home into a reality.

MILTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO