ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
Fortune

Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, savaged bitcoin, and praised Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos last year. Here are his 10 best quotes of 2022.

Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and lauded Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in 2022. The 92-year-old investor said he's not planning to retire as Berkshire Hathaway CEO anytime soon, slammed companies that report misleading financials, and recommended one way for people to offset inflation. He...
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
CoinDesk

Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
CoinTelegraph

3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins

Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
u.today

Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report

The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Bull Market To Start Again Due To 2 Catalysts

There are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the price of Bitcoin and the whole crypto market. Check out the latest reports about all this below. 2 important catalysts will trigger next bull market. It seems that the crypto analytics firm Santiment breaks down the triggers that could launch the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy