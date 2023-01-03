Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, savaged bitcoin, and praised Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos last year. Here are his 10 best quotes of 2022.
Warren Buffett called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and lauded Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in 2022. The 92-year-old investor said he's not planning to retire as Berkshire Hathaway CEO anytime soon, slammed companies that report misleading financials, and recommended one way for people to offset inflation. He...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
Over $8,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT) and DAI Stolen in Crypto Wallet Hack
Hackers have made off with more than $8 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tether (USDT), and Dai (DAI) after exploiting the Web3 crypto wallet BitKeep. The blockchain security firm PeckShield reveals that the bad actors stole approximately 4,373 BNB, 5.4 million USDT, 196,000 DAI and 1,233.21 ETH.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says Worst of the Bear Market Is Over – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the bottom of the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle says the worst of the bear market has come to an end. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,400 Twitter followers that even though the start of the new year may bring a new low, market conditions will start to improve.
dailyhodl.com
Opportunity To Accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) About To End, Says Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that, based on the market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) ratio, Bitcoin may only have a few months left in the late-stage bear accumulation zone. “We may only have five...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why it could be a rocky week for Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins
Continuing with 2022’s trend, there is a lack of positive excitement in the crypto market. While Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins have remained stagnant to start 2023, there are a few reasons why volatility could spike in January. Winklevoss Letter to DCG stirs up bankruptcy FUD. On Jan. 2, Cameron...
Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud
The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
u.today
Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Bull Market To Start Again Due To 2 Catalysts
There are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the price of Bitcoin and the whole crypto market. Check out the latest reports about all this below. 2 important catalysts will trigger next bull market. It seems that the crypto analytics firm Santiment breaks down the triggers that could launch the...
