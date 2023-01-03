ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 9

Huey Davis
2d ago

GOD bless this warrior, his family, the UNITED STATES and the United States Military. Rest in peace brave warrior, you have been properly relieved by your brothers and sisters in uniform. Go with god brother..

Reply
2
Related
brproud.com

Louisianians are feeling lucky about record-high mega million winnings

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisianians are caught up ‘in the heat’ purchasing record-high mega-million ticket winnings. For now, no winner has come forward for the Mega Million $940,000,000 jackpot. As well as the Louisiana Power Ball is reaching nearly $300,000,00. This makes the 4th largest mega...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana

If you are looking to unwind and experience all that Louisiana has to offer then this list is for you. I think it is safe to say that we all know that Louisiana has amazing scenes, food, and experiences but sometimes we can forget how special something is when we are so close to it. I initially came across a list of experiences in Louisiana and narrowed them down to the top 7.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under

Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
LOUISIANA STATE
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy