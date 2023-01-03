ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

Related
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Minimum Wage Is Officially Increasing This Year

A new law which was set to go into effect on January 1st hikes the minimum wage up from $12 to $13 an hour making the state average one dollar higher than the previous year. For all workers who earn tips, the minimum wage rate is increasing to $7.80 but, the state says the workers must still earn this amount after receiving tips, or employers are said to make up the difference. Anyone under 18 who works fewer than 650 hours a year will earn $10.50 per hour. This annual increase is part of a rise set to continue through to 2025 with plans for a $15 minimum wage to take effect by then. A law providing a path to increase Illinois’ minimum wage to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers initially went into effect in 2019 and since that legislation was officially signed, there have been four different increases in the minimum wage. But, Cook County and the City of Chicago each have their own minimum wage ordinance— and as of right now, both sit higher than the overall state’s current rate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year

(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?

Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas

According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws Could Impact Your Health Care

It’s a big part of Anastasia Kathrens-Gallardo’s job as a genetic counselor at Loyola Medicine. “Making sure everybody is aware that this testing is available for people who have a strong family history of breast, ovarian, even pancreatic and prostate cancer, can be linked to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,” Kathrens-Gallardo said.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming

On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning

Taxpayers' pension costs Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy