New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again
More people are leaving New York State than any other state. “If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere." Of course, those famous words are from Frank Sinatra. It appears many New York State residents feel they made it here and can make it anywhere. New York...
16 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For January 2023
As we begin 2023, maybe one of your New Year's resolutions was to focus on the safety of your community. You can do that by focusing on New York State's most wanted criminals for January 2023. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of...
Celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day at These Upstate New York Delis
January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day. So you have had just a few days to "get into training" for the big day. When you think of a hot pastrami sandwich, does your mind go to those mouthwatering images of the sandwich as served in the great Jewish delicatessens of New York City? Those towering, delicious-looking sandwiches on the best rye bread you've ever tasted? Yes, mine does too!
New Walmart Scam Is Stealing Money From New Yorkers
A new year has brought with it a new scam and this one is linked to Walmart and has been impacting New Yorkers. Several listeners have reached out to Townsquare Media to confirm whether or not the text they received about a $500 gift card from Walmart is legitimate. It is not. As a matter of fact, many New Yorkers have been receiving text messages claiming to be from Walmart in which they're offered a $500 gift card to the retailer for only $2.00 but it's all a scam.
New York Man Sentenced for Economic Espionage
A New York man and former employee of General Electric in Schenectady, New York has been sentenced to prison for conspiring to steal General Electric trade secrets. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, 59-year-old Xiaoqing Zheng was sentenced to 24 months in prison after being convicted following a four week trial of conspiracy to steal General Electric trade secrets, knowing or intending to benefit the People's Republic of China.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
New York Seeks to Eliminate PFAS From Apparel
A new law signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will ban the use of PFAS in the manufacturing of clothing in New York. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, commonly referred to as PFAS, will be banned from manufacturing use in New York State on the December 31, 2023. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, updates New York's environmental law to prohibit the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in apparel as an intentionally added chemical.
New York Residents Urged Not To Warm Up Their Vehicles
Winter is rough on our vehicles, especially in Upstate New York where it can become exceptionally cold, but if you’re someone who starts up your car to let it warm before zooming off to work in the dark of the morning, you might want to reconsider. Nobody likes to...
New Laws for Cosmetics, Takeout, Cleaning & Children’s Products in New York
A new year means new laws in New York State. Several are being implemented to reduce harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is helping protect the public and the environment by reducing chemicals in everything from household cleaning and personal care products to cosmetics, food packaging, and toys.
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
The Susquehanna SPCA Pets Of The Week
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pets of the Week”–“Gouda and Mozzarella”. Every Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat or MICE at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
No, New York, You Probably Didn’t Win the Publishers Clearing House
The first call came in at 8:00 a.m. on January 1. I answered the call because the number came up as unknown and the only unknown calls I get are from my mother – except the person on the other end of the line wasn’t my mother. It was a scammer.
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
Can You Still Pass The NY State Written Driver’s Test? (QUIZ)
Do you remember the day you got your driver's license? I remember mine - it was a beautiful summer day. But truth be told, I don't particularly remember most of the process that led up to that moment. I remember the brief driving test, but the written test that got me there? That's all but left my mind.
The 9 Most Famous People To Do Time in Central New York Prisons
People love a good fall-from-grace story almost as much as a good comeback story. It's unfortunate, but true. The worst fall-from-grace, of course, is when someone of prominence suddenly finds themselves behind bars. Nobody wants to spend even a second in a New York State prison -- or any prison...
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023
When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
10 Upstate NY Holiday Lights Festivals Open Past Christmas Day
Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers filed through the many festivals of light events across the region leading up to Christmas. Nearly every area in New York state had some kind of fun light display for residents and visitors to enjoy. But who says the festivities have to end with Christmas?
Liar, Liar: What Happens Next For NY’s New GOP Congressman George Santos
A Republican Congressman-elect from downstate New York is facing backlash from both sides of the aisle after admissions he lied on the campaign trail about his background and qualifications. George Santos, who won his election for NY's 3rd Congressional District last month, is now coming clean to the New York...
