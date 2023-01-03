Read full article on original website
Shaka Brah
3d ago
For those personally receiving the pay increase, this immediately is good news. Need to keep this in mind as some co-workers are let go as businesses find a way to use less workers or reduce freebies to cope with the cost increase. Customers hate price increases so businesses will find more cost effective ways to serve them
Reply(2)
7
Related
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
CNET
California Residents: Here's When Your Inflation Relief Check Is Coming
The state of California began issuing Middle Class Tax Refunds to eligible residents last fall. As of Dec. 30, more than 7 million direct deposits had been issued and over 9 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But some residents are still waiting...
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents
Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
New California laws in 2023 Could Affect You
CALIFORNIA — Each year California enacts new legislation with dozens of changes to state law. Here are some new laws that took effect on Jan. 1, 2023:. The Freedom to Walk Act nearly legalizes jaywalking. Crossing the street outside a designated sidewalk won’t automatically be a ticketable offense.
KPBS
Some Californians still waiting on state's tax refund payments
California's franchise tax board website said over 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards have been issued by Jan. 4 as part of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund. However some Californians and San Diegans are feeling left behind. “At this point I don't think I’m going to...
California Inflation Relief: See if You’ll Get Paid in January
If you live in California and qualify for inflation relief but haven't received a payment yet, it should be coming your way soon. Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth Checking Your Spare...
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Truckers Concerned With California Truck Law That Bans All Trucks, Buses Made Before 2010
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning with the new year, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are banned from California’s roads, which would include any Wyoming trucks entering the Golden State. “Do I think that zero emissions vehicles are the future? Yeah, I do....
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.
southarkansassun.com
$62.7 Billion in PPP Funds Secured by Texas Businesses
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was a government initiative to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis. The PPP distributed nearly $800 billion in loans to small businesses in the United States to help them retain employees and boost local economies, according to an article published by the Tyler Paper on January 6, 2023. It is estimated to have saved between 1.4 and 3.2 million jobs as of December 2020.
Eater
California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained
California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
Laist.com
California Is In A State Of Emergency. Here’s What LA Can Expect From The Storm
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Los...
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
California Workers Can Now Take Leave To Care For Chosen Family
A California law that took effect Jan. 1 expands the type of people that workers can use family leave to care for when needed.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded To EBT Cards in Virginia
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remained as one of the most reliable sources of extra money for American families and this will be extended this month in Virginia. SNAP Benefits in Virginia. Millions of Americans still rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. This has helped them...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
Comments / 36