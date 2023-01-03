Suspect Of Idaho Student Murders Initially Waived Miranda Rights, Then Invoked Right To Counsel

Have you heard about the Idaho Murders? It’s been all over the news. We’ve been following the story, and now you can too. This case took place at a college home with six students from The University of Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. These were four students out of the six who were brutally murdered in the middle of the night on November 13th, 2022. There have been many researchers worldwide invested in this case. Now they have claimed a suspect of this tragedy.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO