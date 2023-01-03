ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

CNET

What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?

The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
ALABAMA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Open Arms of Minnesota expands to St. Paul. Here's how to help

Did you get a warm, fuzzy feeling helping neighbors during the snowstorm? Keep the good vibes going by volunteering this winter. Driving the news: After four decades in Minneapolis, nonprofit Open Arms of Minnesota just opened a second kitchen and facility in St. Paul to serve over 1.5 million meals to Minnesotans in need.
SAINT PAUL, MN
New York Post

Ron DeSantis adds conservative board members at liberal New College of Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced six conservative board members have been appointed to the liberal New College of Florida Friday — his latest broadside against so-called wokeness as he attempts to shape education policy in the state. The announcement of the board members comes days after the potential presidential hopeful accused his states’ higher education institutions of imposing “trendy ideology” on their students. The public liberal arts New College is governed by a 13 member board, six of which are chosen by the governor pending approval by the state senate. The school — ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities by US News...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Biden honors officers, officials with Presidential Citizens Medals on 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6

President Biden on Friday awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to a number of police officers, election workers, and state and local officials who worked to defend American democracy against the lies that perpetuated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The accolades, as well as the president's preceding remarks, came exactly two years after the riot, which saw a number of former President Donald Trump's supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort the overturn the 2020 election.  The Presidential Citizens Medal, which is among the nation's highest civilian honors, is given to those who have "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country...

