President Biden on Friday awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to a number of police officers, election workers, and state and local officials who worked to defend American democracy against the lies that perpetuated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The accolades, as well as the president's preceding remarks, came exactly two years after the riot, which saw a number of former President Donald Trump's supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort the overturn the 2020 election. The Presidential Citizens Medal, which is among the nation's highest civilian honors, is given to those who have "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country...

14 MINUTES AGO