CNET
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Open Arms of Minnesota expands to St. Paul. Here's how to help
Did you get a warm, fuzzy feeling helping neighbors during the snowstorm? Keep the good vibes going by volunteering this winter. Driving the news: After four decades in Minneapolis, nonprofit Open Arms of Minnesota just opened a second kitchen and facility in St. Paul to serve over 1.5 million meals to Minnesotans in need.
Ron DeSantis adds conservative board members at liberal New College of Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced six conservative board members have been appointed to the liberal New College of Florida Friday — his latest broadside against so-called wokeness as he attempts to shape education policy in the state. The announcement of the board members comes days after the potential presidential hopeful accused his states’ higher education institutions of imposing “trendy ideology” on their students. The public liberal arts New College is governed by a 13 member board, six of which are chosen by the governor pending approval by the state senate. The school — ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities by US News...
Biden honors officers, officials with Presidential Citizens Medals on 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6
President Biden on Friday awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to a number of police officers, election workers, and state and local officials who worked to defend American democracy against the lies that perpetuated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The accolades, as well as the president's preceding remarks, came exactly two years after the riot, which saw a number of former President Donald Trump's supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort the overturn the 2020 election. The Presidential Citizens Medal, which is among the nation's highest civilian honors, is given to those who have "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country...
Factbox-Who are the hardline U.S. House Republicans voting for and against McCarthy?
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Republican Kevin McCarthy got a significant boost in his quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after 15 hardline Republicans who opposed him flipped their votes on Friday, citing a deal on changes in House rules.
Sen. Stabenow on her decision not to run in 2024
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is not running to keep her seat in 2024 and leaving her life of politics will be a major change.
