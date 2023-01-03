Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case
A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
KYTV
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Laurie on Thursday died. Investigators identified the victim as Brian G. Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, Mo. Officers responded to an assault incident Thursday near State Highway O and Park Place around 7:30...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue because it had a faulty headlight. Upon contact with the driver, it was discovered through investigation that the driver's Missouri privileges were revoked. William Scott Gudde, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
KYTV
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South Farm Road 133 on Thursday evening and said they arrested a middle age man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, campers, and equipment. Police say they found numerous stolen items at the location. Investigators say VIN had been removed from all of the vehicles, making it more difficult to find its owners.
lakeexpo.com
BREAKING: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAURIE, Mo. — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead and the Highway Patrol investigating, on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The shooting took place at Park Place on Highway O across from Jiffy Stop Gas Station in Laurie. At approximately 7:30 p.m. neighbors of a mobile home say they heard shots and yelling between an officer and a tenant at the neighboring residence. The witness said it was a domestic dispute that police were called to, with the suspect uncooperative with the Laurie Police officer.
Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A homeless man faces several charges after police say he broke into a school classroom trailer. Tarrance Woods, 37, is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, making a false report and second-degree property damage. Woods is being held without bond at the Cole The post Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Police arrest man in Nixa, Mo., wanted on a warrant for a probation violation
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - After a short standoff, police arrested a Nixa man wanted on a warrant for a felony probation violation. On Wednesday afternoon, officers tried to serve the warrant to a man in the 700 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Investigators say the man would not come to the...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on child endangerment charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County on four counts of child endangerment. Two of the charges involve drugs. 42-year-old Dawn Nicole Thomas didn’t show up for court in December. Police say she’s likely hiding out in the Springfield area.
Lincoln Man Arrested For Harassment, Domestic Assault
Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Break Time store, 101 Rebar Road Saturday evening in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated that during the exchange of a child, the child's father lost his temper. He began to threaten and make aggressive gestures towards the caller and the caller's passenger.
myozarksonline.com
Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks
A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Assault, Trespassing
On Monday morning at 10:22 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 614 E. 17th for a civil standby. The officer met with the caller, who wanted to collect some property. After collecting the property, it was determined that she was not a resident and eventually refused to leave. During investigation, it...
933kwto.com
Man to be Sentenced for 2018 Triple-Murder in Springfield
A man accused of a triple murder in Springfield in 2018 will be sentenced this week. Luis Perez was found guilty of the counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault after investigators say he killed his ex-roommates in November of 2018. Police say he killed his roommates on...
Highlandville officer under investigation resumes police duties
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Highlandville police officer placed on administrative leave accused of improperly handling a domestic assault call is back out patrolling despite open county and state investigations into the allegations that he broke protocol. Highlandville Mayor Clint Ellingsworth confirms to KOLR10 Investigates that Officer Tracy West was reinstated last week after the city’s […]
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession
A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
kjluradio.com
Dallas County woman charged with DWI crash in Camden County pleads guilty, ordered to pay fine
A woman from Dallas County is sentenced for causing a DWI crash with serious injuries. Lillian Lange, of Tunas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The charge was amended to a misdemeanor last month. During yesterday’s hearing, Lange was ordered to pay a $680 fine.
