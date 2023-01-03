Read full article on original website
KRGV
Dia De Los Reyes marks a day of celebrations for many in the Valley
Dia De Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, is a holiday that a lot of people in the Rio Grande Valley celebrate. It represents the three wise men giving gifts to the newborn baby Jesus, but it would not be Dia De Los Reyes without a rosca. Rosca was the...
KRGV
Local artist helping beautify McAllen by painting murals
The city of McAllen is seeking to turn their irrigation pipes into works of art. Local artists such as Siria Carrasco were selected as part of the Keep McAllen Beautiful project to use the pipes as a canvas. “I always gravitated to art just naturally," Carrasco recalled. “I continue doing...
KRGV
Mission CISD rehiring retired teachers amid enrollment spike
One Valley school district said they have more new students than ever before, and that means they need more teachers. To help bring in future teachers, the Mission Consolidated Independent School District is looking at past ones by rehiring retired teachers. "We'd like to keep the classrooms to a lower...
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
KRGV
Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway
More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
KRGV
CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 997 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 997 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5. A man from Weslaco and a female from Mission died as a result of the virus. All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with...
KRGV
Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts
A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
KRGV
McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault. Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.
KRGV
Man arrested after report of shots fired near San Benito elementary school
A 30-year-old San Benito man was arrested after a shooting was reported Thursday near an elementary school in San Benito, according to a news release. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street at around 10:18 a.m. in reference to an individual in a gray vehicle firing a gun in the alleyway.
KRGV
Man charged in string of vehicle burglaries in Weslaco
A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday after a string of vehicle burglaries occurred last month, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Nathan Andrew Delgado remains in custody in connection with the burglaries, according to Weslaco police spokesman investigator Miguel Martinez. The investigation began after several vehicles were burgled on Wednesday,...
KRGV
Two Houston-area men arrested in connection with car theft ring
Two men from the Houston area were arraigned Thursday in connection with a car theft ring, according to Brownsville police. Cristian Garza, 24, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, are facing multiple charges. Garza is wanted by various law enforcement agencies throughout the state, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
KRGV
Police report shows new details on the death of K-9 officer left inside police unit
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of a K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District's police department. The death of officer Tillin occurred Wednesday during the first-ever RGV K-9 competition in Edinburg. He was found unresponsive inside a police unit parked at the arena. The report...
KRGV
Parents react to Mercedes ISD's new interim superintendent
The Mercedes Independent School District has a new interim superintendent. Trustees with the Mercedes ISD school board selected Maria Chavez to take over the position after their previous interim superintendent — Richard Rivera — left the district to serve the Weslaco Independent School District. During a Tuesday school...
KRGV
Brownsville Porter wins BISD soccer tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter went undefeated in the 40th annual Brownsville ISD Soccer Tournament. Cowboys beat PSJA Memorial 1-0 in the Gold Bracket final. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
