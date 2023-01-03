ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Save up to 60% on Kitchen Organizers You'll Wish You Bought Years Ago

We all know the struggle of keeping a kitchen organized and tidy. From the potential clutter of small appliances, dishes, and cookware, to cabinets that are too small or too unorganized, it can be difficult to keep your kitchen looking neat and clean. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing products available that can help you with organizing your kitchen, and best of all, they don’t have to break the bank.
Family Handyman

How to Paint a Front Door Without Removing It Off Its Hinges

Have you ever wanted to paint a door, but couldn’t be bothered to take it off the hinges? Tiktok DIY expert @diywithemma can relate. In search of an easier way to refresh an entryway, she developed a simple hack that allows you to paint the door while it still stands upright. Check it out below.
simphome.com

10 Small Kitchens with Center Island Ideas

It is such a privilege for a small kitchen to have an island. It means you have extra space to work comfortably. Thus, do not take it for granted. You can turn your island into the centerpiece of your kitchen. You do not need to invest in a new island...
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Favorite Pasta Sauce Brand Now Has Alfredo Sauce at Costco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your New Year’s resolutions look anything like ours this year, then one thing you’re trying to work on is being better with money. And when we really look at our budget, one of the biggest expenses that could be shaved down is food we order out. Whether we’re popping in for a quick bite while running errands, or ordering a delivery feast from our favorite Chinese food take-away place, it’s a delicious way to spend money, but it definitely...
homedit.com

How to Clean a Dryer Vent

Over time, your dryer vent accumulates lint, preventing it from proper ventilation. Learn how to clean a dryer vent to keep yours from becoming a fire hazard. Signs it’s time to clean your dryer vent include clothes that won’t dry, having to run the dryer multiple times, and a dryer that’s hot when running. You should have your dryer vent cleaned once per year. Opt for professional dryer vent cleaning or do it yourself following these steps.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Renovating & Upgrading Your Family House: Top Repairs to Consider First

If you’re like most homeowners, there are a few repairs and upgrades that you would love to make to your family house. However, it’s essential to prioritize specific projects to get the most out of your renovation budget. This blog post discusses the top repairs to consider when...
homedit.com

How to Clean a Lampshade

By the time you notice that you need to clean your lampshade, it’s full of dust. Here’s how to clean a lampshade to bring it back to new. While lampshades aren’t subject to spills and stains like furniture is, they can accumulate dust, dirt, and pet hair over time. The best ways to wash your lampshade involve dry cleaning methods.
ABC News

Try the coffee cake dubbed recipe of the year by King Arthur Baking

One beloved breakfast treat -- rich and tender yellow cake with layers of spice notes from cinnamon crumbles and streusel -- is ready to soak up the spotlight as the top recipe of the new year. King Arthur Baking Company revealed coffee cake as its Recipe of the Year for...
Apartment Therapy

Trader Joe’s Popular Wine Bottle Succulent Planters Are Back

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dicle Belul

Crispy Potato Chunks

Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
thecountrycook.net

Beef and Cheese Enchiladas - Weekend Potluck #563

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Beef and Cheese Enchiladas from Butter and Baggage. Our other featured recipes include: Instant Pot Shrimp Scampi from Pip and Ebby, Pizza Spaghetti Bake from The Recipe Life and Mary is sharing her super popular recipe for No Peek Beef Tips!
The Kitchn

Once Upon a Chef’s Beef Stew Is Rich, Complex, and Fuss-Free

When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy