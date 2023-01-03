Reserve Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been struggling with his new team of late until the Celtics blew out the Dallas Mavericks on the road this past Thursday, and had an interesting perspective on why things changed in that contest postgame. “I think we needed to really step up,” he explained via CLNS Media, a nod to Boston’s flat levels of effort in a few recent tilts.

