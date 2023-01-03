Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden will visit El Paso to discuss solution to migrant crisis at southern border with Mexico's assistanceEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?Ash JurbergTexas State
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
Biden to visit US-Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, on SundayApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Related
When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez
No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
El Paso Families Are Invited To Join The Fun At This Years PBS Kids Fiesta
Daniel Tiger fans UNITE! Or at least the parents of Daniel Tiger fans unite and bring your little ones to PBS’ Annual Kids Fiesta!. Every year PBS El Paso puts together this event for families in the community to enjoy a free fun-filled family event that features meet-and-greet opportunities with PBS Kids characters.
El Paso Animal Services Is In Dire Need Of Dog Food Donations
El Paso Animal Services is asking the community for help as they continue to struggle with an influx in shelter dogs at their facility. 700 to be exact!. “We are experiencing a supply shortage on adult dog food and with over 700 dogs in our care we are quickly running out,” read a post shared to the shelter's social media accounts.
El Paso Should be Ground Zero for Weird New Fart Experiment
Scientists are just now examining and learning from farts, finally, and El Paso should be their next testing ground. This low-hanging fruit was just too hard not to pick, and wipe. Scientists say that creating sensors in toilets that can analyze, please no pun intended, but kind of intended, human...
6 Popular Game Shows To Feature El Paso Winners
Speaking for myself, I've always loved the idea on appearing on a game show. Even if I don't get picked or win, I love the thought of winning big money & prizes on tv. Well some people from El Paso HAVE appeared on tv and they HAVE gone on to win big. Here are 6 game shows that have featured contestants from El Paso:
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off
“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, Texas
On July 20, 1974, Janet Kay Baze, a 36-year-old mother of five, got into the family car with her husband of nineteen years, Sergeant Major Everett Neal Baze. Some reports indicated that the couple had a "heated argument" before leaving together.
ktep.org
Rosales left El Paso DA office in shambles after year of turmoil
EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The state case against the accused shooter in the Walmart massacre faced big obstacles created by the county’s district attorney. Former district Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign by Dec. 15th to avoid possible suspension from office, rather than face a trial of alleged “misconduct” and “incompetence” as the county’s lead prosecutor. She faced a whirlwind of legal problems, including criminal allegations of tampering with witnesses and intimidation.
Mayor issues Statement On Biden’s Upcoming Visit To El Paso
After years of demands from both Republicans and Democrats, President Joe Biden is finally making a trip to the U.S./Mexico border. And you guessed it, he's coming to El Paso. Details are still limited in terms of where President Biden will go, what time he'll arrive and how long he'll be here.
Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near El Paso
Swimming is a wonderful cardio workout that involves little to no strain on your joints and contributes to stamina and muscle tone. Additionally, it provides the chance to cross-train while engaging in aquatic exercises like HIIT and aerobics. Most importantly, it’s a great method of exercise while keeping cool, which...
KVIA
Local organizations running near empty on supplies for migrants
EL PASO, Texas -- Church organizations like New Life Church, who continue to provide meals and clothing to migrants, say resources are running low. Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso continues to be an area where many migrants seek shelter and food. While church groups and the salvation army continue efforts to provide necessities for the migrants many say their resources are dwindling.
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
Cocaine Cigarettes Might be Coming, El Paso Smokers
Juarez drug cartels better start worrying about Marlboro as scientists have created tobacco leaves that produce cocaine. Scientists these days are always breaking bad. Just look at Walter White, he was a chemistry teacher. But now, they've hit the Holy Grail of cocaine production. Scientists have discovered how to grow...
El Pasoans Encouraged To Donate Clothing Items To Kelly Community Clothes Closet
If you plan on spending the start of this new year cleaning out your closet then I have the perfect place where you can donate work attire you no longer need. Finding the perfect outfit for a job interview can sometimes be difficult, and The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief wants to relieve that extra stress for those in need.
Border Patrol seen near Sacred Heart Church Tuesday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple video footage shows Border Patrol agents going through the migrant camp in Downtown El Paso near Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday night. “I just saw the man, the immigration official run-up to the tent and start shaking it and ripped it open,” said Juan Ortiz the Founder of Case […]
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0