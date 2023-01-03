ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Animal Services Is In Dire Need Of Dog Food Donations

El Paso Animal Services is asking the community for help as they continue to struggle with an influx in shelter dogs at their facility. 700 to be exact!. “We are experiencing a supply shortage on adult dog food and with over 700 dogs in our care we are quickly running out,” read a post shared to the shelter's social media accounts.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Should be Ground Zero for Weird New Fart Experiment

Scientists are just now examining and learning from farts, finally, and El Paso should be their next testing ground. This low-hanging fruit was just too hard not to pick, and wipe. Scientists say that creating sensors in toilets that can analyze, please no pun intended, but kind of intended, human...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 Popular Game Shows To Feature El Paso Winners

Speaking for myself, I've always loved the idea on appearing on a game show. Even if I don't get picked or win, I love the thought of winning big money & prizes on tv. Well some people from El Paso HAVE appeared on tv and they HAVE gone on to win big. Here are 6 game shows that have featured contestants from El Paso:
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Immunize El Paso speaks on the new Omicron subvariant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso says the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is proving to be more contagious but there is no indication this variant causes more severe illness than any other omicron variant. XBB.1.5 now accounts for 40% of confirmed U.S. covid cases. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 is more contagious than prior […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Longtime El Paso Meteorologist Sandra Diaz Signs Off

“It’s time to recharge my batteries and move on.”. After nearly 19 years as Chief Meteorologist, Sandra Diaz has given her last forecast on El Paso airwaves. The El Paso native has left the KFOX14/CBS4 newsroom green screen behind to explore new opportunities. Farewell Messages. Co-workers and co-anchors Robert...
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Rosales left El Paso DA office in shambles after year of turmoil

EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The state case against the accused shooter in the Walmart massacre faced big obstacles created by the county’s district attorney. Former district Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign by Dec. 15th to avoid possible suspension from office, rather than face a trial of alleged “misconduct” and “incompetence” as the county’s lead prosecutor. She faced a whirlwind of legal problems, including criminal allegations of tampering with witnesses and intimidation.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near El Paso

Swimming is a wonderful cardio workout that involves little to no strain on your joints and contributes to stamina and muscle tone. Additionally, it provides the chance to cross-train while engaging in aquatic exercises like HIIT and aerobics. Most importantly, it’s a great method of exercise while keeping cool, which...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local organizations running near empty on supplies for migrants

EL PASO, Texas -- Church organizations like New Life Church, who continue to provide meals and clothing to migrants, say resources are running low. Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso continues to be an area where many migrants seek shelter and food. While church groups and the salvation army continue efforts to provide necessities for the migrants many say their resources are dwindling.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Cocaine Cigarettes Might be Coming, El Paso Smokers

Juarez drug cartels better start worrying about Marlboro as scientists have created tobacco leaves that produce cocaine. Scientists these days are always breaking bad. Just look at Walter White, he was a chemistry teacher. But now, they've hit the Holy Grail of cocaine production. Scientists have discovered how to grow...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol seen near Sacred Heart Church Tuesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple video footage shows Border Patrol agents going through the migrant camp in Downtown El Paso near Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday night. “I just saw the man, the immigration official run-up to the tent and start shaking it and ripped it open,” said Juan Ortiz the Founder of Case […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy