EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO