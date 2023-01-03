Fifty-two years ago, Gail Fisher (“Mannix”) followed Diahann Carroll (“Julia”) as the second Black woman to win an acting Golden Globe and the first to be so honored for a supporting TV performance. After all this time, her name remains the only one on the latter list, but she could soon be joined by Niecy Nash-Betts, who is looking to set a record of her own as the first Black actress to ever receive a Golden Globe for work on a limited series. If she succeeds on her bid for Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” she will also be...

