Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Globes history in the making: Niecy Nash-Betts win would end half century drought
Fifty-two years ago, Gail Fisher (“Mannix”) followed Diahann Carroll (“Julia”) as the second Black woman to win an acting Golden Globe and the first to be so honored for a supporting TV performance. After all this time, her name remains the only one on the latter list, but she could soon be joined by Niecy Nash-Betts, who is looking to set a record of her own as the first Black actress to ever receive a Golden Globe for work on a limited series. If she succeeds on her bid for Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” she will also be...
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0