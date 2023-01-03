ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David City, NE

Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested outside probation office for third-offense DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman faces a possible felony charge after being arrested Tuesday. Norfolk Police were called to the Nebraska Probation Office Tuesday afternoon to investigate a possible impaired driver. A caller reported that Destiny J. Tumbs, 27, of Norfolk drove to the probation office on a...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
1011now.com

Deputies find 203 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 203 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. According to LSO, on Thursday around 12:46 p.m., deputies were doing traffic enforcement on I-80 and stopped a white GMC Yukon with Oregon plates near mile marker 395.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Six people injured in crash west of Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene near Highway 275 and...
MEADOW GROVE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Student allegedly cuts, injures two others at Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a high school cutting that resulted in two students getting injured. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a cutting where two students got injured at Burke High School. OPD said that around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty school resource...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug- and firearm-related charges land Omaha man in prison for over 30 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- Almost 38 years in prison was given to an Omaha man for drug- and firearm-related charges like possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Prince Spellman, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Spellman was charge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Spellman was convicted by a federal jury on Sept. 30, 2022, and sentenced to 450 months months in prison with a 5-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Crash involving SUV impacts traffic on Sorensen Parkway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash impacted traffic in North Omaha early Thursday morning. The crash involving one SUV was reported near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Officials reported westbound lanes were closed while crews worked. Those lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was badly damaged.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes traffic back-ups in Sarpy County early Thursday

PAPILLION, Neb. — A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles is causing major delays on Highway 370. The wreck was reported in the eastbound lanes near Interstate 80. A Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the intersection showed a long traffic back-up. The right, eastbound lane is closed. Officials have...
SARPY COUNTY, NE

