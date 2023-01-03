Read full article on original website
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on January 9.
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
Norfolk woman arrested outside probation office for third-offense DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman faces a possible felony charge after being arrested Tuesday. Norfolk Police were called to the Nebraska Probation Office Tuesday afternoon to investigate a possible impaired driver. A caller reported that Destiny J. Tumbs, 27, of Norfolk drove to the probation office on a...
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
Deputies find 203 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 203 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. According to LSO, on Thursday around 12:46 p.m., deputies were doing traffic enforcement on I-80 and stopped a white GMC Yukon with Oregon plates near mile marker 395.
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
Lincoln woman accused of firing gun in front of children is charged with felony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 34-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse after police say she fired a gun inside her home. Mallory Ruel had threatened to kill herself before shooting the gun. Two children were present and were put in potential danger, police allege in court records.
Six people injured in crash west of Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene near Highway 275 and...
Student allegedly cuts, injures two others at Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a high school cutting that resulted in two students getting injured. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a cutting where two students got injured at Burke High School. OPD said that around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty school resource...
Drug- and firearm-related charges land Omaha man in prison for over 30 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Almost 38 years in prison was given to an Omaha man for drug- and firearm-related charges like possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Prince Spellman, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Spellman was charge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Spellman was convicted by a federal jury on Sept. 30, 2022, and sentenced to 450 months months in prison with a 5-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
UPS truck crashes into Lancaster County home, causes over $58,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A UPS truck driver lost control and crashed into a house in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday, authorities said. Around 4:30 p.m., a UPS truck was heading south on 96th Street in Holland, which is just south of Lincoln, when it lost control near Panama Road.
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Crash involving SUV impacts traffic on Sorensen Parkway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash impacted traffic in North Omaha early Thursday morning. The crash involving one SUV was reported near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Officials reported westbound lanes were closed while crews worked. Those lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was badly damaged.
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In fourteen years as a deputy, Sarpy County attorney Ben Perlman has prosecuted dozens of drunk drivers -- but none with the driving history of 48-year-old Michael Evezic, allegedly caught drinking and driving again. “Our records show between this latest arrest and going back to 1997,...
Crash causes traffic back-ups in Sarpy County early Thursday
PAPILLION, Neb. — A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles is causing major delays on Highway 370. The wreck was reported in the eastbound lanes near Interstate 80. A Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the intersection showed a long traffic back-up. The right, eastbound lane is closed. Officials have...
