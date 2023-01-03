Read full article on original website
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sarah Polley Has Public Reunion With ‘Adventures of Baron Munchausen’ Co-Star Eric Idle Three Decades After On-Set Trauma
Sarah Polley’s Women Talking features a large ensemble of accomplished and award-winning actresses so it would not have been a surprise to see one (or several) take the stage Thursday at the Palm Springs Film Awards, where Polley was honored with a director of the year prize. But instead it was Eric Idle, the Monty Python star who presented Polley with her award. His appearance was especially profound for Polley as it provided a public reunion for the two co-stars from Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. “About 34 years ago, I was on the set of a movie in...
Netflix Renews ‘Wednesday’ for a Second Season (and We’re Doing the Viral Wednesday Dance in Celebration)
Netflix announced that the popular series 'Wednesday' has been renewed for a season two.
People Are Shocked To Find Out The Voice Of Killer Doll M3GAN Is The "Penny Nickel Dime" Girl
And for some reason, it just makes sense.
