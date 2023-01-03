Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Yardbarker
Yankees pinning 3 veteran outfielders against each other in outfield position battle
The New York Yankees have taken a rather conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field position. Management has already indicated that rolling with players currently on the roster is a likely possibility, but I wouldn’t rule out a potential trade before spring training starts in a few weeks.
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever signs minor-league deal with Rangers
Former Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Kyle Funkhouser has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers, FanSided.com reported on Thursday. Funkhouser, who turns 29 in March, pitched well out of the Tigers’ pen in 2021 but missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. He was designated for assignment and released in November.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford
Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' projected 2023 lineup leaves much to be desired
The Red Sox did not overhaul their lineup this winter. If anything, they under-hauled it, subtracting All-Stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez and replacing them with the unproven Masataka Yoshida and the aging Justin Turner. While there's still time to pull off a trade, the Opening Day lineup may already...
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Reach Deal with Tigers Reliever
The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal with right-hander Kyle Funkhouser, according to FanSided.com on Thursday. The Rangers have not officially announced the deal. The report came the same day the Rangers introduced starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to the local media at Globe Life Field. Funkhouser spent...
NBC Sports
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Blue Jays Claim Junior Fernández From Yankees
The Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Yankees, according to announcements from both clubs. Fernandez had been designated for assignment last month. Fernandez, 26 in March, has spent most of his career as a Cardinal thus far, making his major league debut with them...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Yankees eyeing Bryan Reynolds, but Pirates' ask still 'unrealistic'; Rangers looking for LF help
Spring training is less than six weeks away and only five of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned. That means the trade market should pick up soon as teams look to round out their rosters. With that in mind, here are Friday's hot stove rumors. Yankees remain interested in...
Pat McAfee Releases Statement On The Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions Situation
Former NFL punter Pat McAfee really wants to interview Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on The Pat McAfee Show. But ahead of the Lions' Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Campbell, nicknamed "MCDC" by McAfee for "Motor City Dan Campbell," declined the ...
Bless You Boys
Charles Leblanc
Leblanc is a 26 year old 3B that was just DFA'd by the Marlins. He was called up last season and hit a respectable .263/.320/.469 while playing 3B/2B/1B. He's a right handed batter and has similar numbers in the minors. Not much power, but he can be an improvement over our other options.
Go Behind the Scenes for Eagles-Giants Round Two with New York Beat Writer
I asked five questions to Giants longtime beat writer Patricia Traina to get a more in-depth look at Sundays matchup
Bless You Boys
Here's some spring training names to watch this year
Not all these guys are on the 40 man roster but I believe they will all be invited to spring training and get a shot to make the team, so don’t sleep on these guys. Mario Feliciano, 24 years old, RH hitter- His defense has improved every year (according to reports from Brewers sites), he has good size, he has a strong arm, he’s athletic, and he is a decent hitter with improved power. He and the next catcher will be battling Rogers/Haas for playing time.
Bless You Boys
Rafael Devers
Devers signed an extension with the Red Sox 11 years for $331 Mil. He's 25 years old so it goes through his age 37 season. That is a very good contract for the Red Sox. They get one of the best offensive 3B's in the game for a long time. He isn't very good defensively, but 3B can be a weak defender if you have solid defense everywhere else. Remember Miggy played 3B a couple years and won MVP's each year.
Yardbarker
Rangers Add A Depth Piece To Their Bullpen
The Texas Rangers have made perfectly clear that their top priority this offseason was additional pitching. The team’s first acquisition was veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who they landed in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers then added three key starters in Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan...
Bless You Boys
Projections
Have you looked at the Baseball Reference Projections for 2013 yet?. Haase .240/.295/.425 with 17 homers... excellent for a catcher. Schoop .241/.287/.377 with 14 homers... nice improvement!. Baez .243/.290/.416 with 20 dingers... nice!. Kriedler .231/.299/.366 with 6 homers... hmmm. Carpenter .250/.310/.485 with 9 homers... I expect better. He's my breakout...
Bless You Boys
A historically bad offense is still in rough shape
The 2022 Detroit Tigers offense was terrible, but you know that already. They were at the bottom of the league in most offensive categories and even historically bad in a few key stats. A club that was looking to build off their relative success in 2021 and position themselves for future contention finished nearly 20 games worse in 2022.
Comments / 0