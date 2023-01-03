Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Seahawks down Rams in overtime to remain in playoff hunt ... for now
The Seattle Seahawks’ confusing day continues. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, on Sunday. The Seahawks’ victory eliminated the Detroit Lions from the NFC Wild-Card race. That’s where the confusion comes into play. After Seattle ended Detroit’s hopes for a postseason berth, it needs the Lions...
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to Twitter Sunday to announce his "services are no longer desired or needed" by the team.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Quarterback’s son hilariously wears opponent’s jersey
It’s safe to say that most children would be absolutely ecstatic to see their father start an NFL football game and would be excited to attend the game supporting him and wearing his jersey. But apparently, that’s not true for Daniel Flacco, the son of New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. With Jets starting quarterback Read more... The post Quarterback’s son hilariously wears opponent’s jersey appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Quandre Diggs saves Seattle's season... for now
Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of Texas, and he played for Detroit from 2015 through October, 2019, when the Matt Patricia-led Lions traded him to Seattle for a 2020 fifth-round pick. That was a mistake,...
Cardinals Secure Pick No. 3 in 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals finally know where they'll be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals finally know where they'll be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft: The third overall selection. Heading into Sunday, the Cardinals could have drafted as high as pick No. 2 and as low as...
