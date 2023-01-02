Read full article on original website
Tabitha Roberts
2d ago
Texas supports landlords to the point that landlords can harass and intimidate tenants because that is a civil issue and eviction judges won't listen to the horrors a landlord does to bully a tenant out of the property. that includes repair issue that are safety violations. I had owned for 20 yrs, then became a renter. and I'm disgusted with what landlords get away with In court. mine went so far as to commit perjury and the judge didn't step up and stop it. ignored all safety violations. ignored the harassment I endured and I lost my housing. it was insane. almost criminal. and I'd be glad to have someone look into the matter. problem is, I think it's so common. nobody is willing to question it. very few care to fight for what's right.
