247Sports

Notre Dame, UCLA could be potential fits for Texas A&M DL, 5-star recruit Anthony Lucas via transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday, as the former five-star recruit from the Class of 2022 looks for a new program, Lucas is not officially in the portal, but there is already speculation as to where he could land. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, Blair Angulo suggested Notre Dame and UCLA are two programs to watch.
