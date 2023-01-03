Read full article on original website
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 121
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 121. Practice capital H as a movement drill a few minutes before writing the complete line. Maintain equal distances, not only between letters, but between the words.
THE SYNTHESIS
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE SYNTHESIS. It seems to me that the whole living creation may be regarded as walking in its sleep, as walking in the sleep of instinct and individualized illusion, and that now out of it all rises man, beginning to perceive his larger self, his universal brotherhood and a collective synthetic purpose to increase Power and realize Beauty...
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
My Dev Journey in 2022: A Year in Review
Hey guys, I am Dhanush N, currently, a full-stack software engineer with 4+ years of experience mostly focused on backend development and DevOps. I am currently learning AWS and system design. I've had a lot of exposure to different technologies as a result of my work at a startup and...
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1b
In continuation of the Part 01/a of this article, Let's continue on our journey of Spring Boot Annotations. So, How much percentage (depth and extense) of Spring Boot Annotations do you think you really know? This includes annotations in all it's glory and the power that they bring via all of it's 'options'.
Don't Learn Alone, Take ChatGPT With You
You may have noticed that, in the last few years, the Rust language has become a true Internet darling. Developers with backgrounds in Javascript or Python are rushing to make Rust their second, third, or Nth language over weekends, advocating for its crushing superiority on the grounds of its irrefutable performance and reliability.
The Best 7 Coding Tools Powered by AI
AI can now do so much without the need for tons of programming knowledge. These models are extremely smart and can analyze huge amounts of data, learn and adapt, and even make decisions. It's crazy to think about all the ways they can make tech better. We're entering a new...
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
THE MYSTIC ELEMENT
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE MYSTIC ELEMENT. What stupendous constructive mental and physical possibilities are there to which I feel I am contributing, you may ask, when I feel that I contribute to this greater Being; and at once I confess I become vague and mystical. I do not wish to pass glibly over this point. I call your attention to the fact that here I am mystical and arbitrary. I am what I am, an individual in this present phase. I can see nothing of these possibilities except that they will be in the nature of those indefinable and overpowering gleams of promise in our world that we call Beauty. Elsewhere (in my “Food of the Gods”) I have tried to render my sense of our human possibility by monstrous images; I have written of those who will “stand on this earth as on a footstool and reach out their hands among the stars.” But that is mere rhetoric at best, a straining image of unimaginable things. Things move to Power and Beauty; I say that much and I have said all that I can say.
Debunking 4 Common Myths About Machine Learning
Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence that involves the use of algorithms and statistical models to enable computers to improve their performance on a specific task through experience. The experience matters here. It is an increasingly important field with a wide range of applications, from image and speech...
WRITING
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. WRITING. WRITING. § 1 Picture writing. In the five preceding chapters (XIII to XVII) we have...
THE BEING OF MANKIND
First and Last Things by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEING OF MANKIND. I will boldly adopt the technicalities of the sects. I will speak as a person with experience and declare that I have been through the distresses of despair and the conviction of sin and that I have found salvation.
