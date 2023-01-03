Read full article on original website
A Lesson From My Cancer Journey: Love Yourself No Matter What
Love yourself, even when you feel unworthy. My doctor warned me that I was beginning to feel worse as the treatments came to an end and for several weeks after they were over. He was right, and the feelings that were aroused in me caught me off guard. My doctor understandably focused on the physical part of my illness. He didn’t prepare me for the emotional and psychological hardships I would endure.
Using Mental Health as an Excuse for Bad Behavior
Using mental health can shield an individual from taking responsibility for actions, behaviors, or moods. Blaming others for affecting your mental health can be a form of psychological avoidance. Taking responsibility for your mental health means looking beyond immediate distressing situations to broader psychological origins and roots. We are surrounded...
Yes, Sweetheart, You Do Get to Grieve Your Lost Childhood
Tangible and intangible, concrete and abstract losses can evoke grief. Mourning a lost childhood is a common abstract loss many on relational trauma recovery journeys face. Validating intangible, abstract losses and allowing ourselves to grieve them can support trauma recovery. Many of us dismiss and diminish the abstract and intangible...
Reassurance Seeking in OCD and How to Manage It
Seeking reassurance from others can be a key part of OCD. In the short term, getting reassurance can help reduce anxiety, but in the long term, it contributes to the maintenance of OCD. Encouraging support seeking rather than reassurance seeking may help reduce symptoms of OCD. Although not exclusive to...
Recognising Priorities in Your Life
The manner in which one goes about achieving resolutions needs to be planned out well to enhance the likelihood of success. Don’t bite off more than you can chew and, instead, prioritise what’s most important and order the resolutions accordingly. Regardless of how much you enjoy something, it...
Why Men Are Lonelier Than Ever
Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
How to Design a New Lifestyle in 3 Easy Steps
Familiarity is comforting but can breed stagnation. Passively consuming media trains the brain to detach from frustration rather than creatively challenge it. One can launch a new lifestyle by disrupting routines, exploring new passions, and developing a mindfulness practice. There comes a time when you feel stuck in your tedious...
Negative Emotions Are Best Friends
Emotions are the pure, visceral sensations that happen to us. Emotional data can be confusing, distorted, processed incorrectly, or misleading. Naming and rating the intensity of each emotion without trying to explain, fix, or avoid it can be validating. Wouldn’t it be wild if we actually did have a “sixth...
How Your Gut Microbiome Changes Your Thoughts
The gut microbiome (the trillions of microbes living in our GI tract) may alter brain function through the gut-brain axis. Gut microbes create a number of molecules (like neurotransmitters and short-chain fatty acids) that may impact our thinking. The gut microbiome is thought to significantly affect immune function, which, in...
How Seeing and Listening to Birds Can Improve Well-Being
Seeing and hearing birds can improve well-being. Bird exposure is effective for those suffering with depression, or without. They can bring longer lasting psychological, intellectual, and social well-being. “Can you see or hear birds right now?”. According to the latest research, many people are lucky to hear or see birds...
Choosing Your Own Emotional Experience
You have more control over your felt experience and even your sense of attraction than you might think. The first step is setting your goal—getting clear on what you want to experience. Whenever you have a moment of that feeling you’re trying to cultivate, pay attention to the experience,...
Burnout: High-Functioning Kids Can Still Be at Risk
Over time, stress and anxiety can lead successful children to become overwhelmed and unable to continue functioning effectively. Finding techniques to help adolescents reduce their stress levels can help keep them from becoming overwhelmed. Being a nonjudgmental listener can help create a safe space for children to share their feelings...
What Is Eustress and Why Is It Good for You?
Good stress allows us to live and act outside our comfort zones. Harnessing the power to solve a problem, means taking control rather than being controlled. The willingness to find creative solutions generates positivity. Conflict and stress go together like milk and cookies, peanut butter and jelly, hot chocolate and...
Know Thyself
When you affirm a core personal value, you shore up your sense of self-worth and broaden your perspective. Nobody has passion and perseverance unless what they do aligns with their values. Take a moment and think of a value you hold dear, whether it’s kindness, creativity, gratitude, or integrity.
Building Strong Partnerships Using Internal Locus of Control
An internal locus of control is crucial for maintaining a healthy and fulfilling romantic relationship. It allows individuals to take ownership of their actions and work towards resolving conflicts within the relationship. When one partner has an internal locus of control while the other has an external locus of control,...
How Expressing Authentic Admiration Changes Relationships
People underestimate the value of giving compliments, which causes them to give them less often. People respond positively to repeated compliments, with no decrease in positive mood. Even the exact same words expressed at different times can convey new meaning in different contexts. Have you ever resisted the urge to...
Why We Need Diagnostic Labels to Treat Learning Disorders
A learning disorder or disability can alter one’s sense of self and presentation in the world. Diagnostic labels aren’t good or bad, and can help when used correctly. We need better professional and public education regarding learning differences. A learning disorder or disability can alter one’s sense of...
More Evidence That Exercise Can Alleviate Teenage Depression
New research reaffirms ancient wisdom: Exercise promotes both physical well-being and mental health. Physical activity helps the body stay healthy. Exercise also has antidepressant effects that can alleviate depression. A meta-analysis of 21 studies shows that physical activity interventions may relieve adolescents' depressive symptoms. The antidepressant effect of staying active...
Reducing Negative Self-Talk With Dietary Folate
The genetic risk of rumination and worry was recently identified and discovered to be associated with folate metabolism genes. Folate intake was inversely associated with worrying. There was no association between folate intake and rumination. Depression and anxiety are mediated by rumination and worry. They are perseverative and negative towards...
Amplifying Positivity to Mitigate Social Disconnection
Loneliness is as bad for our health as smoking. People experiencing anxiety and depression exhibit diminished positivity, making it harder for them to connect with others. New research is investigating positive emotion strategies to treat anxiety and depression and improve social connectedness. People experiencing social anxiety disorder fear that something...
