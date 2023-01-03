Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, team says

The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition."Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. "Please keep Damar in your prayers."The family did not provide a specific medical update on Hamlin, but they thanked the first responders and medical staff at the...

1 DAY AGO