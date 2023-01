PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A 30-16 scoring surge by UAPB over the final 13 minutes was the difference as the Golden Lions handed TSU a 70-66 road loss on Saturday afternoon. TSU took control to open the game early as they led 16-8 but UAPB closed the gap to 16-13 a minute later. The Tigers regained control as they led by eight on several occasions throughout the first half while also stifling the Golden Lions defensively as they held them to only four field goals during a nine-minute span as the half came to an end en route to a 36-29 halftime lead.

PINE BLUFF, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO