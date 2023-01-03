Read full article on original website
What If BMW Had Made Its X SUVs In the ’80s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional X SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The rise of the crossover is a decidedly modern concept. While there certainly were SUVs in the 1980s, they were a niche product for a specific clientele. And that’s a shame, because if the Jeep Wagoneer proved anything, the design trends of years gone by lend themselves well to the body style.
Alfa Romeo Giulietta Returns From The Dead In Hatch And Sedan Renders
This story contains independent renderings of a Giulietta created by Theottle, who’s neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. Alfa Romeo killed the Giulietta compact hatchback, indirectly replacing it with the Tonale SUV. However, fans of the Italian brand are still dreaming of the new generation that never saw the light of day. Digital artist Theophilus Chin (a.k.a. Theottle) envisioned a new Giulietta in both hatchback and sedan forms, borrowing styling cues from the rest of the Alfa Romeo range.
Peugeot Inception Concept Is A 671-HP EV With Video Game Steering
Despite abandoning plans to re-launch the brand in North America, Peugeot chose CES in Las Vegas to reveal a concept car that hints how its next generation of electric sedans and SUVs will look starting in 2025. The Inception takes the form of a futuristic four-seat sedan that rides on...
2024 Audi S4 Avant Shows Off Its Quad Tailpipes
Audi is readying the new S4 Avant, and while it was conducting winter testing, our spy photographers were able to capture some shots of the new performance wagon. Overall, the car’s design is very much evolutionary compared to the current model but it looks like it’ll remain handsome, at least from what we can see of it.
2030 Porsche 911 Concept By Independent Designer Imagines A Minimalist EV Future
This story contains renderings created by designer Nicolas Vigier that are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. Porsche is known for its evolutionary approach to the design of its models, especially when it comes to the 911. So how will the iconic sportscar look in an EV-only world? Independent designer Nicolas Vigier showed his vision for the future of the 911 in his latest project.
“Terrible Fight” Between Chinese And European Automakers Looms, Warns Stellantis CEO
The expansion of the Chinese auto industry into Europe and America means the coming years will give us here at Carscoops plenty to write about and you even more choices when it comes to choosing your future cars. But while the arrival of the Chinese might be exciting to those...
Six Wheels And Three Axles Make This Jeep Gladiator Apocalypse-Proof
We happen to think that the Jeep Gladiator is one of the more dramatic and outlandish pickup trucks to look at but for as wild as it is in standard guise, Apocalypse 6×6 has made it even more in-your-face. The U.S. company has been transforming the Jeep Gladiator for...
Americans Bought New Dodge Darts, Chrysler 200s And Other Discontinued FCA Cars In 2022
Each January we get a chance to look back at the previous year in auto sales to see how each brand performed. This year, we’re surprised to see that a number of cars no longer in production still sold brand-new examples in 2022. Here’s a quick peek at a few cars that just won’t go silently into that good night.
BMW Neue Klasse Interior Teased, Will Sport Full-Width Display
BMW has been talking about the Neue Klasse for what seems like an eternity, but we’re starting to see a tangible glimpse into the future as the company has released a teaser image showing a full-width display. Instead of projecting an image onto the onto the base of windshield...
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
2,012 HP Estrema Fulminea Set To Attempt Nurburgring EV Record This Fall
We haven’t heard much from Automobili Estrema since the company unveiled the 2,012 hp (1,500 kW / 2,040 PS) Fulminea in 2021. However, the model is back in the spotlight as the brand has provided an update and revealed the first production model will be unveiled this June. Shortly thereafter in September, Automobili Estrema will travel to the Nürburgring and attempt to set a new lap record for electric sports cars on the Nordschleife.
Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela Sedan To Be Built In US, Ride On Honda’s New EV Platform
Sony Honda Mobility introduced the Afeela brand at CES by showing a sedan prototype that previews a production model, which will arrive in North America in 2026. While that’s a ways off, the brand is already looking ahead and thinking about their future lineup. Speaking to Autocar, Sony Honda...
VinFast Drops Specs For VF 6 and VF 7 EVs, Offer Up To 348 HP
VinFast has used CES to release additional information about the upcoming VF 6 and VF 7. Both models are slated to be launched later this year and the VF 6 is a tiny crossover that measures 166.9 inches (4,239 mm) long, 71.7 inches (1,821 mm) wide, and 62.8 inches (1,595 mm) tall with a wheelbase that spans 107.5 inches (2,730 mm). To put those numbers into perspective, the model is slightly shorter than the outgoing Chevrolet Trax, but has a 6.9 inch (175 mm) longer wheelbase.
Researchers Hack Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, And Other Luxury Vehicles
A wide variety of automakers were notified of major cybersecurity flaws in their vehicles by white hat hackers. The researchers discovered late last year that they could find owners’ personal information, find live GPS data, and even start and stop some vehicles remotely. The hackers disclosed these weaknesses to...
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
What’s The Best Performance Sedan To Ever Come Out Of America?
Today we have three big qualifiers in our question of the day. It’s gotta be American. It’s gotta be a sedan. And it’s gotta be a performer. What’s the greatest performance sedan to ever come out of the USA? The options are numerous. Beyond the three...
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Mercedes Becomes First Automaker To Get Approval For Level 3 Autonomy In The U.S.
Mercedes-Benz said today that it has received regulatory approval to operate Level 3 autonomous driving function on Nevada’s roads. That makes it the first automaker to earn such an approval in the United States. The automaker made the announcement today at CES, per Autonews, and the function will be...
The Lagonda Rapide Had An Aston DB5 Heart, But An Edsel’s Face
Aston Martin has had a few goes at relaunching the Lagonda brand since the two became bedfellows in 1948, most famously with the wedgy, William Towns-designed Aston Martin Lagonda of the late 1970s and 1980s, and most recently with the 2015 Lagonda Taraf and an aborted electric luxury sedan project axed in 2021.
What Do You Think Of This Tesla Model S Plaid On Big Dish Wheels?
Regardless of how you feel about the recent antics of Elon Musk, it’s impossible to deny that Tesla has done some very impressive things and of all the vehicles it produces, few have made quite as many headlines as the Model S Plaid. When launched, the Model S Plaid...
