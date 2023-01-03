Read full article on original website
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Not Over It" by Candy Cavity
Asbury Park rockers Candy Cavity’s recent single, “Not Over It,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY JULIANNE MARKOW. Heartache has inspired many of Asbury Park-based Candy Cavity’s songs, including their latest single, “Not Over It.”. The grungy, jangly jilting that’s as...
The Twin-Peaks-inspired Opera Film "Black Lodge" To Screen In Princeton
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- When composer David T. Little’s newest cinematic opera creation Black Lodge premiered in concert at Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O22 in September, the Twin Peaks-inspired film was hailed for “pushing the boundaries of what opera is” (Broadway World) and “redefining opera on stage and screen” (Wall Street Journal,).
Luna Stage presents "Torn Asunder" by Nikkole Salter
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter’s Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son. The play begins previews on February 2nd with an official opening on February 4, and runs through February 26.
New Hope Winery presents Mary Fahl
(NEW HOPE, PA) -- Mary Fahl comes to New Hope Winery on Saturday, February 11 at 8:00pm. With “a voice for the gods that can transport listeners to other realms” (Boston Globe), Mary is an expressive, emotional singer/songwriter who first achieved fame as lead singer and co-founder of the mid-1990s NYC- based chamber-pop group October Project, a band known for their lush harmonies, sweeping melodies and Fahl’s unique and powerful vocals.
Jen Maxfield, News Anchor and Reporter, Has Book Signing, Meet & Greet In Hoboken On Sunday
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- United Synagogue of Hoboken is hosting their 20th Annual Meistrich Author & Brunch Series with Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Jen Maxfield for her book, “More After the Break,” on Sunday, January 8 at 11:00am. The book revisits 10 of Maxfield’s memorable stories from...
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory presents "Macbeth"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents William Shakespeare’s Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis from February 2-6 in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus. Considered William Shakespeare's darkest and most powerful works, Macbeth explores the damaging and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power and are willing to do anything to attain it.
The Growing Stage presents "The Giver" by Eric Coble
(NETCONG, NJ) -- The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, presents their first Studio Series of the 41st season, The Giver by Eric Coble from January 19-22 . This play is based on the Newbery Award-winning book by Lois Lowry. This production is directed by Matthew Fralley, The Growing Stage’s Production Manager.
State Theatre New Jersey presents Linda Eder
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway star, Linda Eder live in concert on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$69. One of the most versatile voices, Linda Eder is a best-selling recording artist with 18 solo albums...
Akwaaba Gallery Presents "I've Created a Monster" by Scott Harbison
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Akwaaba Gallery presents “I’ve Created a Monster” by Scott Harbison from January 7th through February 4th. This is a collection of neoexpressionist paintings featuring alien beings in a universe of Harbison’s imagination. The January 7th opening will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.
Art Exhibits at The Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts is hosting a Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, now through February 10, 2023. It takes place at the Lucas Gallery (185 Nassau Street) in Princeton. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.
Manifesting 'Busual' -- Exhibition at Monmouth Art Alliance Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Honors Juan Sanchez Who Saw Beauty in Everything
Portrait of Juan M. Sanchez by Timothy Kelly, artwork by Juan M. Sanchez. Busual. It’s not a word you usually hear, and yet once you learn what the word is, you’ll find yourself thinking about and saying it. Coined by the late Juan M. Sanchez (1984-2013) to describe...
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals resume Jan. 19 with solo and four-hand piano music
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, January 19 at 12:15pm, Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will resume with a recital of music for solo piano and piano four hands. Westminster Conservatory faculty members Galina Prilutskaya and Inessa Gleyzerova Shindel will perform music of Robert Schumann and others in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey, 08542. The recital is open to the public free of charge.
Billy Joel's Residence at MSG to Continue in July
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on July 24, 2023. The July show will mark Joel’s 92nd monthly and 138th lifetime show at The Garden.
Adelphi Orchestra's Young Artist Competition
(RIVER EDGE, NJ) -- Adelphi Orchestra's Young Artist Competition is an annual competition for musicians up to age 23. A winner will be awarded a solo appearance with the Adelphi Orchestra in theirYoung Artist Showcase Concert. The deadline to submit a video audition is Wednesday, Febuary 1, 2023. Finalists will be chosen from the Video Round.
Iconic Pianist/Composer Fred Hersch and Visionary Jazz Vocalist esperanza spalding to Celebrate New Album at Village Vanguard and NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Pianist/composer Fred Hersch and vocalist/bassist/songwriter esperanza spalding (stylized in all lower case) can both be counted among the most acclaimed and inventive artists in modern jazz. The Village Vanguard is the music’s most revered venue, having played host to countless legendary musicians and beloved live recordings. The duo and the club converge for a magical performance on Alive at the Village Vanguard, a rare opportunity for listeners to enjoy the singular and thrilling collaboration between two marquee jazz artists at the top of their game.
Morris Choral Society to perform "Carmina Burana"; Interested Singers Can Audition on Monday Evenings
(MORRRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Choral Society will perform Carl Orff’s signature piece Carmina Burana on May 20 at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Interested singers should come to the Frelinghuysen Middle School, 10 Jane Way, Morristown, at 7:30pm on Mondays starting January 9. The program will use the 1956 version authorized by Carl Orff which is for two pianos and percussionists. The score has short solos for baritone and tenor.
Two River Theater Presents "Living & Breathing" By Mando Alvarado
Pictured from left to right Christopher M. Ramirez, Michael Markham and Carlos Ibarra. Photo by Mac Allen. (RED BANK, NJ) -- The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its thrilling theatrical season, Two River Theater presents the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.
Theatre at RVCC to Present Series for Children, Young Teens
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- As part of its mission to provide affordable entertainment and educational programming for the community, The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will present a three-show series of productions designed specifically for young people. The School-Time Series will offer the following shows this winter and...
Vocalist Sarah Partridge to Perform at January Jersey Jazz LIVE! in Madison
(MADISON, NJ) -- When Sarah Partridge recorded her debut album, I’ll Be Easy to Find (USA Music Group: 1998), the New York Daily News’ Sidney Zion wrote about “the magic of a new girl in town,” and Calling Cabaret’s William Wolf described her as someone with “a striking voice, insight into how to interpret lyrics, and a vibrant personality that communicates a sense of fun, wit, and style.”
Prudential Center presents The Eagles featuring the "Hotel California" album
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill – extend the band’s “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows. The new dates will include a highly-anticipated stop in Newark, at the Prudential Center on Friday, April 7. The concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. The show will begin at 8:00pm.
