Philadelphia, PA

Should Giants’ Brian Daboll win NFL Coach of Year over Eagles’ Nick Sirianni? He has a legit case

By Darryl Slater
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Having Jalen Hurts would help Eagles vs. Giants, but coordinator Shane Steichen must rise to the occasion, too

PHILADELPHIA – Four days after the Eagles were dominated by the New Orleans Saints in a shocking loss with so much at stake, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called it the worst offensive showing he’s ever had a hand in. Although the offense racked up 313 total yards in the 20-10 defeat, the Eagles started the game with four three-and-outs and never recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
