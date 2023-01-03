ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFVS12

Heartland Pets: Meet Willie 1/6

You can adopt Sadie from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. If you would like to adopt Betty, Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. Most animal shelters will be closed this weekend for Christmas but you can still adopt when they reopen. Maybe get yourself a friend for the new year.
MURPHYSBORO, IL

