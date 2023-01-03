ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kai Lermer’s father speaks out following NFL player’s collapse

WAUKESHA – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Lermer, father of Kai Lermer, a Waukesha North High School student-athlete who died in 2019 from an undiagnosed heart condition, sends his prayers to Hamlin’s family.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Comeback

Myles Garrett responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s complaints

It sounds like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett might not be getting together to hang out anytime soon. The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday following an explosive interview in which he claimed the coaching staff didn’t believe in him and admitted he was purposefully taking snaps off because he didn’t Read more... The post Myles Garrett responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s complaints appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nothing can stop Kettle Moraine's Grocholski

WALES — In Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan scored 38 points despite coming down with the flu to help put the Chicago Bulls on the brink of their fifth NBA title. Perhaps the stakes weren’t quite as high Thursday night when Kettle Moraine’s girls basketball...
WALES, WI

