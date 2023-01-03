Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Kai Lermer’s father speaks out following NFL player’s collapse
WAUKESHA – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Michael Lermer, father of Kai Lermer, a Waukesha North High School student-athlete who died in 2019 from an undiagnosed heart condition, sends his prayers to Hamlin’s family.
Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah questionable to play vs. Packers with elbow injury
The Detroit Lions are getting one starter back in their secondary for Sunday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, but could be without another because of injury. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was added to the injury report Friday with an elbow injury and is questionable for Sunday's game. ...
Myles Garrett responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s complaints
It sounds like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett might not be getting together to hang out anytime soon. The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday following an explosive interview in which he claimed the coaching staff didn’t believe in him and admitted he was purposefully taking snaps off because he didn’t Read more... The post Myles Garrett responds to Jadeveon Clowney’s complaints appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nothing can stop Kettle Moraine's Grocholski
WALES — In Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan scored 38 points despite coming down with the flu to help put the Chicago Bulls on the brink of their fifth NBA title. Perhaps the stakes weren’t quite as high Thursday night when Kettle Moraine’s girls basketball...
