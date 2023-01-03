Read full article on original website
M. Alice Quinley
M. Alice Quinley, of Springfield, formerly of Pawnee and Murphysboro, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Springfield. She was born March 13, 1934 in Hoopeston, the daughter of Jesse and Bertha Bryan. She married Jack C. Perschbacher in 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1984. She then married Bill L. Quinley in 1992 and he preceded her in death in 2017.
Ray F. Landers
Ray F. Landers, 71, of Auburn, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. He was born February 22, 1951 in Springfield, the son of Wilbur "Mick" Lee and Grace Marie (Dambacher) Landers. He married Billie Sue Molen in 1971. Ray was a 1969 graduate of Auburn High School and...
Lauren A. Hoffman
Lauren Ashley Hoffman, 24, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born September 4, 1998 in Springfield, the daughter of John Richard and Melissa Jean (Cox) Hoffman. Lauren was a resident of Springfield all her life and was a graduate...
Tracy Compston
Tracy L. Compston, 65, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Tracy was born March 22, 1957, in Decatur, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Price) Wiard. She married Donald Ray Compston in 1974, and together they had two children. Tracy worked as a hairdresser for...
James Saffer
James L. Saffer entered his forever home in Heaven on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Jim was born October 22, 1937 to Glenn and Daisy Saffer of Fancy Prairie. He was a graduate of Athens High School. After graduation, Jim entered the Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he...
