Lauren A. Hoffman
Lauren Ashley Hoffman, 24, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born September 4, 1998 in Springfield, the daughter of John Richard and Melissa Jean (Cox) Hoffman. Lauren was a resident of Springfield all her life and was a graduate...
M. Alice Quinley
M. Alice Quinley, of Springfield, formerly of Pawnee and Murphysboro, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Springfield. She was born March 13, 1934 in Hoopeston, the daughter of Jesse and Bertha Bryan. She married Jack C. Perschbacher in 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1984. She then married Bill L. Quinley in 1992 and he preceded her in death in 2017.
Ray F. Landers
Ray F. Landers, 71, of Auburn, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. He was born February 22, 1951 in Springfield, the son of Wilbur "Mick" Lee and Grace Marie (Dambacher) Landers. He married Billie Sue Molen in 1971. Ray was a 1969 graduate of Auburn High School and...
Tracy Compston
Tracy L. Compston, 65, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence. Tracy was born March 22, 1957, in Decatur, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Price) Wiard. She married Donald Ray Compston in 1974, and together they had two children. Tracy worked as a hairdresser for...
Kathleen Menichetti-Sexton
Kathleen Ann Menichetti-Sexton, 74, of Riverton, passed away December 17, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. She was born on August 18, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of Oliver Menichetti and Bertha Pattarozzi. Kathleen married Danny Sexton September 6, 1969 in Taylorville. Kathy was a member of St. James...
Presley Kerber
Presley Clare Kerber, 32, a beautiful young soul, joined the heavens December 15, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She had a car accident that was triggered by a medical condition. Presley fought for a month to the brink of recovery, but two major car accidents, traumatic brain injury, two strokes, and respiratory arrest in the last seven-plus years took its toll.
School board approves tax levy
The Williamsville School Board approved the annual tax levy last Wednesday as part of a quick evening. Superintendent Tip Reedy conducted a brief levy hearing before the regular meeting, where he discussed the historical trends of the levy, tax rates, tax caps and the various ‘buckets’ where the district money goes.
