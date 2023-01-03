ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals resume Jan. 19 with solo and four-hand piano music

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, January 19 at 12:15pm, Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will resume with a recital of music for solo piano and piano four hands. Westminster Conservatory faculty members Galina Prilutskaya and Inessa Gleyzerova Shindel will perform music of Robert Schumann and others in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton, New Jersey, 08542. The recital is open to the public free of charge.
