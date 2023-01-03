Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Jeremy Renner ‘completely crushed’ by snowplow, according to 911 call log
Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by a snowcat snowplow, according to a 911 call log released by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. CNN obtained the 911 call log through a public records request. The identity of the individual that made the call was redacted by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Idaho8.com
Theophilus London reunited with family after being reported missing
Rap artist and musician Theophilus London has been found after being reported missing by his family, according to Los Angeles police. “Mr. London was located in good condition and reunited with his family,” the LAPD told CNN in a statement Thursday. The artist’s family said London, 35, from Trinidad...
Idaho8.com
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson. “Evidence suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home,” Dotson said. Dotson...
Idaho8.com
‘Mad Dog’ surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said. Support staff on jet-skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach, but all attempts to revive him failed. Freire...
