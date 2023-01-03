ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
Idaho8.com

Theophilus London reunited with family after being reported missing

Rap artist and musician Theophilus London has been found after being reported missing by his family, according to Los Angeles police. “Mr. London was located in good condition and reunited with his family,” the LAPD told CNN in a statement Thursday. The artist’s family said London, 35, from Trinidad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

‘Mad Dog’ surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal

Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said. Support staff on jet-skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach, but all attempts to revive him failed. Freire...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy