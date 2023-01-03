Read full article on original website
Cortland firefighters revive ‘unconscious’ individual
Cortland firefighters revived an unconscious female on Wednesday, according to a post on the City of Cortland Fire Department Facebook page. The post noted Cortland firefighters arrived on scene to find the female patient “unconscious, without a heartbeat, and not breathing.”. Bystanders initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and firefighters took...
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
One man’s weight loss journey: Bariatric surgery & health training gave Kerry Moore a new life (Sponsored Content)
When Kerry Moore awoke after his bariatric surgery in late December 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center, he started the first day of his new life. He had made many unsuccessful attempts to manage his weight with diet and exercise for decades. With his mounting health problem and dire warnings from his doctors, Kerry, a Dryden resident and construction contractor, decided at age 53 to get help. He found it at the Cayuga Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and the Cayuga Center for Healthy Living. From his first appointments in the late summer of 2020 to February 2022, he would lose 130 pounds and see his blood sugar and blood pressure drop.
