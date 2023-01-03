M. Alice Quinley, of Springfield, formerly of Pawnee and Murphysboro, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Springfield. She was born March 13, 1934 in Hoopeston, the daughter of Jesse and Bertha Bryan. She married Jack C. Perschbacher in 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1984. She then married Bill L. Quinley in 1992 and he preceded her in death in 2017.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO