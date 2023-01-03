ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New organ gives young man new hope

Josh Kraut, of Pullman, poses for a photo in his hospital bed in Seattle. Kraut recently had his second kidney transplant, which was necessarily because of the condition Alport syndrome that is common in his family. Courtesy photo

In 2011, Josh Kraut was living in Walla Walla and finishing high school. He was also mentally preparing for the day his kidneys could fail.

Now, 11 years after his diagnosis of Alport syndrome, the Pullman resident is recovering from a second kidney transplant in Seattle and is looking forward to going back to college and living his life again.

Kraut had been diagnosed with a disease which damages the glomeruli, which are tiny filtering units in the kidneys, according to the National Kidney Foundation. It is an inherited disease which is caused by a mutation in the collagen protein. It can affect both hearing and eyesight as well as the kidneys.

