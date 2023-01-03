ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsu.edu

A focus on employee compensation

Securing additional state funding to boost employee compensation is WSU’s top priority during the Washington State legislative session that begins next week. Alongside requests related to employee compensation, the university is also seeking funding for new degree programs as well as to address new construction and ongoing maintenance needs.
PULLMAN, WA
wsu.edu

WSU students win wine business competition

A team of Washington State University hospitality business management students captured the grand prize for the third time in five years at the Intercollegiate Wine Business Invitational. A team from the WSU/César Ritz Colleges Switzerland bachelor’s degree program tied with a team from Linfield University for second place. There were...
PULLMAN, WA
wsu.edu

Urgent reminder about multi‑factor authentication

Information Technology Services is reminding WSU students, faculty and staff to only approve multi‑factor authentication (MFA) requests if you are actively logging into WSU resources and have initiated multi‑factor authentication, prompting an MFA token to be sent. WSU cybersecurity relies on MFA as an added layer of protection...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy