mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hawks win back-to-back 2A Sectional games
Pike County Central punched its ticket to the Kentucky 2A Sectional championship game following a 56-53 win over Floyd Central on Wednesday night. Jaylon Rigdon finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 9-4. He also went over 2,000 career points. Jaden Stewart followed with 19...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
hazard-herald.com
thelevisalazer.com
Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY
Tina Roop McKenzie, 37, of Ashland, KY went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. Tina was born January 3, 1985 in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her husband Anthony McKenzie; children Haley Roop, Austin Roop, and Braden McKenzie; parents Rick and Brenda Roop; brother Brian Roop; niece Brianna Roop, whom she loved so dearly; and mother in law Janett McKenzie.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
wymt.com
Perry and Knott County Schools’ superintendents give update on school closings
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools across the region are still without water, causing districts to hold off on the return of students and staff. Perry and Knott County Schools are two of the districts that called off school on Monday due to water issues, but both of the school districts’ superintendents are hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman
IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
wklw.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on Rt 321 in Paintsville
A female was struck by a vehicle Monday evening. According to Paintsville Police Chief Danny Smith, he said a call came into Dispatch around 6:34 PM concerning a female, identified as Crystal Maynard of Southside, who was struck by a vehicle along Southbound Rt 321 in Paintsville just past the Days Inn. The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been released, told Officers that Maynard walked out in front of their vehicle and they couldn’t stop in time. Maynard was flown out to an area Trauma Center with unknown injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
wklw.com
Floyd Co Man Arrested following Chase
An ATV chase has led to the arrest of a Floyd Co man. According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy was attempting to stop an ATV that was reportedly driving recklessly in the Garrett community of Floyd Co. The driver however, sped up and drove toward the Deputy, but the Deputy managed to jump out of the way. A pursuit began along Stone Coal Road and Route 7 that only ended when the ATV crashed. Arrested was 43 year-old Jamie Scott of Garrett. He was charged with DUI, fleeing Police, Reckless Driving and other charges. He was lodged in the Floyd Co Jail.
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
WSAZ
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
wymt.com
KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT)- At least one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Hazard. Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT Kentucky State Police was called to the scene on Krypton Lick Branch Road shortly after 11:00 Monday morning. We know multiple agencies were called to the scene, but we do...
kentuckytoday.com
Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
q95fm.net
Pikeville Medical Center’s First Baby of 2023
The Pikeville Medical Center announced that the hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born earlier this morning at 1:35 am. The baby is a boy with the name Remington Joe Luster. Remington weighs 7 pounds and 2.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. He was born to Desary Young and Bobby Luster with the delivering physician being Dr. Tiffany Thompson.
