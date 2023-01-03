ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury

The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field

Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.He required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken away and footage shows an ambulance driving off from the Paycor Stadium under police escort.“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted after the incident.“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL: Damar Hamlin surrounded by Buffalo Bills players after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’ on pitchBuffalo Bills players surround Damar Hamlin after star ‘suffers cardiac arrest’Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
KPBS

Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, remains in critical condition but has shown "signs of improvement," the NFL team said Wednesday afternoon. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,"...
ClutchPoints

Patriots’ Bill Belichick reacts to report of Robert Kraft being upset over offensive coaching situation

Many New England Patriots fans have been upset with the team’s offense, and in particular, the coaching setup this season as Matt Patricia has been the play caller. The fans aren’t alone apparently. Patriots owner Robert Kraft “is not happy where the offensive coaching staff is right now,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported during NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots pregame show on Sunday.
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To The Buccaneers Making The Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with their eighth win of the Sunday. Tom Brady could suffer the first losing season of his career as a starter if the Bucs drop an inconsequential Week 18 game. However, they'll still host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason's first round.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops

I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites

The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy