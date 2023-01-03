Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Buffalo Bills Announce Update On Damar Hamlin This Tuesday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills just offered the latest on Damar Hamlin's status. In a tweet posted this Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit. Today, he remains in that unit and is in critical condition. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the ...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
Patrick Mahomes is one of us when it comes to Bills-Bengals clash
Monday Night Football will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the best teams in the AFC. And just like all of us, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be watching. After all, one of these teams will likely be standing in their way en route to another Super Bowl appearance.
NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.He required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken away and footage shows an ambulance driving off from the Paycor Stadium under police escort.“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted after the incident.“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL: Damar Hamlin surrounded by Buffalo Bills players after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’ on pitchBuffalo Bills players surround Damar Hamlin after star ‘suffers cardiac arrest’Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
Fans Held Candlelight Vigil Outside Hospital For Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
Fans from both the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals made their way to the hospital where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hold a candlelight vigil. According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the opening quarter of last night's Monday Night Football game.
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, remains in critical condition but has shown "signs of improvement," the NFL team said Wednesday afternoon. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,"...
Bengals Joe Burrow gifts offensive line a cruise vacation but says he's 'not a boat guy'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed out for his offensive line this past Christmas, gifting them all a cruise trip. But it sounds like the quarterback won't be joining them, saying, "I don't like boats, not a boat guy." He added, "You're stuck out there, what if something happens?"
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was postponed after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick reacts to report of Robert Kraft being upset over offensive coaching situation
Many New England Patriots fans have been upset with the team’s offense, and in particular, the coaching setup this season as Matt Patricia has been the play caller. The fans aren’t alone apparently. Patriots owner Robert Kraft “is not happy where the offensive coaching staff is right now,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported during NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots pregame show on Sunday.
Sean Payton Reacts To The Buccaneers Making The Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with their eighth win of the Sunday. Tom Brady could suffer the first losing season of his career as a starter if the Bucs drop an inconsequential Week 18 game. However, they'll still host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason's first round.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
