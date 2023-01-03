ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he's completed Al-Nassr his medical

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has completed his medical ahead of his Al-Nassr unveiling on Tuesday.

The Portuguese star posted an image on his Instagram story to announce the news with the caption: 'Medical done!'

The picture shows Ronaldo hooked up to a number of wires after being put through his paces on a treadmill in the Al-Nassr medical centre.

Ronaldo was officially announced as an Al-Nassr player on Friday evening, with the Portuguese star set to earn an eye-watering £175m-a-year until 2025, making him the highest-paid player in world football.

He travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday, posting a short video on Instagram where he told fans 'see you soon' as he prepared to take off.

Ronaldo touched down on Monday night and Al-Nassr have now posted footage of his arrival with his family.

The video shows Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez being greeted by two young fans, who hand the pair a bunch of flowers each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlM6A_0k1rkKaM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0P3a_0k1rkKaM00

Another fan then gives more flowers to Ronaldo's travelling party.

All of the youngsters are wearing No 7 shirts with Ronaldo on the back, the jersey that the 37-year-old has made his own over the years.

Ronaldo certainly appeared to enjoy the welcome as he posed for pictures with the children.

The clip ends with Ronaldo waving out the car window at fans as he is driven away from the airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiElu_0k1rkKaM00

Ronaldo is set for a busy day on Tuesday after completing his medical as he will get to meet Al-Nassr's supporters at the club's home ground, Mrsool Park.

The stadium has a capacity of 30,000 and is expected to be packed for his unveiling.

Al-Nassr fans may not have to wait too long to see their new signing in action either, as Ronaldo could make his debut on Thursday if he is deemed to be fit enough to play.

Al-Nassr are playing Al Ta'ee at home on Thursday, which manager Rudi Garcia could decide is the perfect game to hand Ronaldo his debut.

This could be a tight call for Garcia, though, given Ronaldo's lack of game time in recent weeks. The former Manchester United forward has not played since Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco on December 10.

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says he’s happy to come to ‘South Africa’ after Saudi transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he was happy to come to “South Africa” after his transfer to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.The forward was speaking at his first press conference after his shock move.“It’s different, the evolution of football is different,” Ronaldo said.“It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa, for me, I want to change”.As he spoke, the sponsorship backdrop behind him read: “Saudi, welcome to Arabia”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al NassrMoment Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr player
The Independent

OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife

Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
The US Sun

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?

CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo signs $200 million-per-year deal with Al Nassr; report says Newcastle loan possible

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a $75 million-per-year contract with Al Nassr FC, who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia. Previous reports claimed that Ronaldo would be paid $207 million per season. New reports claim that Ronaldo will be guaranteed $75 million per year for his on-field services, with the potential to reach a sum in the neighborhood of $200 million through commercial agreements with the club.
ComicBook

Salt Bae Fans Shocked Hearing Him Speak for First Time in New Year's Message

Fans of the infamous Salte Bae were in for a surprise when he spoke in a New Year's message on his Instagram account. For those who have been following Nusret Gökçe's career ever since the Turkish restaurateur went viral in 2017 for the expressive way he sprinkles salt onto steaks, hearing him speak is a rarity. Usually, he's posing with customers or other celebrities at his line of luxury steak houses, or getting in trouble for crashing the World Cup Final. In one of Salt Bae's most recent Instagram videos to ring in the new year, he thanked his 49 million followers for their support over the last 12 months.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy