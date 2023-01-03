Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he's completed Al-Nassr his medical

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has completed his medical ahead of his Al-Nassr unveiling on Tuesday.

The Portuguese star posted an image on his Instagram story to announce the news with the caption: 'Medical done!'

The picture shows Ronaldo hooked up to a number of wires after being put through his paces on a treadmill in the Al-Nassr medical centre.

Ronaldo was officially announced as an Al-Nassr player on Friday evening, with the Portuguese star set to earn an eye-watering £175m-a-year until 2025, making him the highest-paid player in world football.

He travelled to Saudi Arabia on Monday, posting a short video on Instagram where he told fans 'see you soon' as he prepared to take off.

Ronaldo touched down on Monday night and Al-Nassr have now posted footage of his arrival with his family.

The video shows Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez being greeted by two young fans, who hand the pair a bunch of flowers each.

Another fan then gives more flowers to Ronaldo's travelling party.

All of the youngsters are wearing No 7 shirts with Ronaldo on the back, the jersey that the 37-year-old has made his own over the years.

Ronaldo certainly appeared to enjoy the welcome as he posed for pictures with the children.

The clip ends with Ronaldo waving out the car window at fans as he is driven away from the airport.

Ronaldo is set for a busy day on Tuesday after completing his medical as he will get to meet Al-Nassr's supporters at the club's home ground, Mrsool Park.

The stadium has a capacity of 30,000 and is expected to be packed for his unveiling.

Al-Nassr fans may not have to wait too long to see their new signing in action either, as Ronaldo could make his debut on Thursday if he is deemed to be fit enough to play.

Al-Nassr are playing Al Ta'ee at home on Thursday, which manager Rudi Garcia could decide is the perfect game to hand Ronaldo his debut.

This could be a tight call for Garcia, though, given Ronaldo's lack of game time in recent weeks. The former Manchester United forward has not played since Portugal were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco on December 10.