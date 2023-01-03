Read full article on original website
astaga.com
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s worth seems to be to be holding up fairly nicely out there given present circumstances, however given how a lot the crypto’s worth has fallen from its 2021 all-time excessive worth, the overwhelming majority of its holders are nonetheless nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC...
astaga.com
Here’s Why KuCoin Undelegated 48 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC) Tokens
Crypto exchange KuCoin on December 30 undelegated all 48 billion Terra Basic (LUNC) tokens. This led to the Terra Basic validator KuCoin fall in voting energy right down to 0.21% and rank to forty fourth on the validator record. KuCoin on Thursday revealed that it’s going to proceed the pledge...
astaga.com
All 5 Trillion BONK Burned By Developers, Signals Upcoming Solana Price Rally?
The crew behind the Solana-based meme coin Bonk Inu (BONK) burned 5 trillion tokens on Friday. This represents all BONK tokens that had been allotted to the Bonk Inu crew. Can the transfer restarts the BONK rally seen in the previous couple of days and can Solana worth rebound to check the $15 resistance degree?
astaga.com
Can This One Change From Binance Boost LUNC’s Price By 10X?
With barely coming into the brand new yr, the Terra Classic’s (LUNC) price reversed its downward development and attracted some reasonable buys close to the extent of $0.0001530. On account of a breakout above the three-month descending channel, the worth of LUNC skilled a major enhance over the previous week. That is principally attributable to the current developments, initiatives, and enhance within the LUNC burn price by the Terra Basic neighborhood, as the worth surge nonetheless seems to be persevering with.
astaga.com
Polygon (MATIC/USD) jumps 3% on Mastercard partnership. Is it now bullish?
Polygon’s MATIC rose greater than 3% after its partnership with Mastercard for Web3. The community had a spread of Web3 partnerships in 2022. MATIC nonetheless lacks ample upside and is susceptible at $0.77. Polygon (MATIC/USD), a Layer-2 scaling answer on Ethereum, is exhibiting little indicators of stopping in 2023....
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Heading To $2000 As Whale Activity Grows?
The Ethereum’s (ETH) worth has recovered above $1,260 after wiping off losses incurred in the last few months. After the native backside of the Ethereum worth on December 16, giant pockets buyers within the crypto market started scooping up ETH tokens in bulk. And, as a result of whales’ elevated exercise over the previous a number of days, Ethereum has skilled a 5% improve in worth.
