Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton lands eighth in first round of fan voting for NBA All-Star starters
The NBA released the first batch of results from fan voting for 2023 NBA All-Star starters today, and the Indiana Pacers are represented in the results by young guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton ranks eighth in fan voting for guards in the Eastern Conference. He has 281,691 votes, which is 17,422...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers saw the debut of guard Gary Payton II during a 135-106 win over Detroit at the Moda Center come after five months of rehabilitation following offseason core muscle surgery. On Tuesday, Payton was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota.
Georgetown Basketball Just Broke An Embarrassing Record
The Hoyas' men's basketball program broke an embarrassing record on Wednesday evening. Georgetown lost at home to Villanova on Wednesday night. The Hoyas fell to the Wildcats, 73-57. The loss is Georgetown's 25th straight conference loss. That is a Big East basketball record. "Georgetown has now lost 25 straight regular...
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon on Boston's bench sparking success: 'it's our job'
Reserve Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been struggling with his new team of late until the Celtics blew out the Dallas Mavericks on the road this past Thursday, and had an interesting perspective on why things changed in that contest postgame. “I think we needed to really step up,” he explained via CLNS Media, a nod to Boston’s flat levels of effort in a few recent tilts.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Mavericks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Mavericks prediction and pick. If there is one thing the Celtics have been known for over their entire existence as a franchise, it’s hustle and effort. I think many would agree with me that saying their last game might be one of the worst losses in the history of the team. Allowing 150 points in a non-overtime game is not only bad but to do it against a below-average team without their best player makes it 10 times worse. The Celtics lost 150-117 and have fallen to (26-12) on the season.
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
SB Nation
The Wizards’ supersized lineups might have saved their season
Raise your hand if you know what to make of the Washington Wizards. You’re lying. Put your hand down. After starting the year 10-7, the Wizards went on a disastrous skid starting at Thanksgiving when they lost 13 of their next 14 games. Injuries played a factor, but the losing streak very much felt like a regression to the mean.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Jaylin Williams (ankle) out on Friday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Williams left Wednesday's game early with an ankle sprain and will not recover in time to face the Wizards on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Expect Mike Muscala to see more minutes with Williams sidelined.
Yardbarker
Former teammates Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis win NBA Players of the Week
Dallas traded away Porzingis and the more than $70M left on his contract last February. Porzingis averaged 20 points and 8.8 rebounds for Dallas, but he and Doncic both had better statistics playing without the other. The Mavericks essentially hit reset on finding a wingman for Doncic, trading Porzingis and...
Bradley Beal reacts to aggravating hamstring injury
Bradley Beal is back on the injured list once again. The Washington Wizards’ $254 million man managed to play just 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before he aggravated a lingering hamstring injury that had just forced him to miss the previous three games. Beal has been missing for...
Brian Mitchell: Commanders play was 'BS' and 'trash'
Brian Mitchell still comes to play. Here was Mitchell on the NBC Sports Washington postgame show Sunday following the Commanders’ loss to the Browns. “If you have any connection with Washington, I don’t care if from the Redskins days, the football team and now, you have to voice your displeasure with that BS we saw on the field today! It was trash!”
Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team
Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one. The 20th overall pick in...
NBC Sports
Rivera confident in his approach to building Commanders
For the second straight season, the Washington Commanders/Football Team have been eliminated from playoff contention. For potentially the third consecutive year, the team could finish with seven wins if they were to lose to the 12-4 Dallas Cowboys in their final game of the campaign. Head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t...
Comments / 0