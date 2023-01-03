ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
The Oregonian

Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers saw the debut of guard Gary Payton II during a 135-106 win over Detroit at the Moda Center come after five months of rehabilitation following offseason core muscle surgery. On Tuesday, Payton was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota.
The Spun

Georgetown Basketball Just Broke An Embarrassing Record

The Hoyas' men's basketball program broke an embarrassing record on Wednesday evening. Georgetown lost at home to Villanova on Wednesday night. The Hoyas fell to the Wildcats, 73-57. The loss is Georgetown's 25th straight conference loss. That is a Big East basketball record. "Georgetown has now lost 25 straight regular...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon on Boston's bench sparking success: 'it's our job'

Reserve Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been struggling with his new team of late until the Celtics blew out the Dallas Mavericks on the road this past Thursday, and had an interesting perspective on why things changed in that contest postgame. “I think we needed to really step up,” he explained via CLNS Media, a nod to Boston’s flat levels of effort in a few recent tilts.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Mavericks prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

The Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle on TNT! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Mavericks prediction and pick. If there is one thing the Celtics have been known for over their entire existence as a franchise, it’s hustle and effort. I think many would agree with me that saying their last game might be one of the worst losses in the history of the team. Allowing 150 points in a non-overtime game is not only bad but to do it against a below-average team without their best player makes it 10 times worse. The Celtics lost 150-117 and have fallen to (26-12) on the season.
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
SB Nation

The Wizards’ supersized lineups might have saved their season

Raise your hand if you know what to make of the Washington Wizards. You’re lying. Put your hand down. After starting the year 10-7, the Wizards went on a disastrous skid starting at Thanksgiving when they lost 13 of their next 14 games. Injuries played a factor, but the losing streak very much felt like a regression to the mean.
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jaylin Williams (ankle) out on Friday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Williams left Wednesday's game early with an ankle sprain and will not recover in time to face the Wizards on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Expect Mike Muscala to see more minutes with Williams sidelined.
Yardbarker

Former teammates Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis win NBA Players of the Week

Dallas traded away Porzingis and the more than $70M left on his contract last February. Porzingis averaged 20 points and 8.8 rebounds for Dallas, but he and Doncic both had better statistics playing without the other. The Mavericks essentially hit reset on finding a wingman for Doncic, trading Porzingis and...
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal reacts to aggravating hamstring injury

Bradley Beal is back on the injured list once again. The Washington Wizards’ $254 million man managed to play just 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before he aggravated a lingering hamstring injury that had just forced him to miss the previous three games. Beal has been missing for...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Mitchell: Commanders play was 'BS' and 'trash'

Brian Mitchell still comes to play. Here was Mitchell on the NBC Sports Washington postgame show Sunday following the Commanders’ loss to the Browns. “If you have any connection with Washington, I don’t care if from the Redskins days, the football team and now, you have to voice your displeasure with that BS we saw on the field today! It was trash!”
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA first-round pick signs with German team

Former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo signed with Ratiopharm Ulm, the German team announced Thursday in a press release. According to the club, Caboclo’s deal runs through 2023-24, so he’ll be under contract with Ratiopharm Ulm for another season beyond the current one. The 20th overall pick in...
NBC Sports

Rivera confident in his approach to building Commanders

For the second straight season, the Washington Commanders/Football Team have been eliminated from playoff contention. For potentially the third consecutive year, the team could finish with seven wins if they were to lose to the 12-4 Dallas Cowboys in their final game of the campaign. Head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t...
