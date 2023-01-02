Read full article on original website
We Are Cutting Our Price Estimate For Tesla, But Remain Positive On The Stock
We are reducing our price estimate for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $272 per share to about $217 per share. Now, Tesla’s execution has actually been solid this year, with earnings per share poised to almost double year-over-year, despite supply chain challenges. That said, there are multiple headwinds for the stock at present. For one, the demand picture is increasingly challenging. Tesla has slashed prices on its Model 3 and Y vehicles in the U.S. by $7,500 until the end of this year. Tesla has also resorted to discounts in China, and there are reports that the company is reducing its production schedule at its Shanghai plant for January. Price cuts of this magnitude (well over 10% of the vehicle’s sticker price) signal that demand for the company’s EVs is cooling off, meaning that Elon Musk’s forecast of 50% delivery growth over a multi-year period – a key assumption of many Tesla valuation models – looks uncertain. Separately, Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter also has big implications. Although Mr. Musk purchased the social media company in his personal capacity, the deal is clearly becoming a distraction, reducing his focus on the EV major. Although Mr. Musk has indicated that he would move away from his role as Twitter CEO, we do not think this will happen, given the sizable financial commitments he has made in the Twitter deal.
Wall Street Journal: Bring the Old Boeing Back
Boeing investors are focused on the company making money again after a tough few years but they should be asking instead when Boeing will have a new airplane design and start making airplanes again, writes Jon Sindreu for The Wall Street Journal. Its last 747 was rolled out earlier in...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, Microsoft, Honeywell, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — The casino operator's stock jumped 6.18%, building on its solid start to 2023. With Wednesday's gain, the stock is up more than 11% for the week. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo named the stock a top tactical investing idea for the first quarter. The firm said Wynn's exposure to Macao means it should benefit from China's move to reopen its economy.
GTT Ceases Its Activities in Russia
French engineering group Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) said on Monday it was stopping its activities in Russia after analyzing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms. The group said its contract with Russian shipbuilding company Zvezda for 15 ice-breaking liquefied natural gas...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
Sodexo tops Q1 sales estimates as people return to offices
Jan 6 (Reuters) - French caterer Sodexo (EXHO.PA) on Friday beat market estimates for first-quarter sales, as a return to the workplace and other venues helped its On-site business surpass pre-pandemic levels, while price hikes also helped.
Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Novo Nordisk & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
The 'Everything Crash' Could Set Up a Two-Year Rally
The demise of the 60/40 portfolio is overexaggerated... Last year, stocks and bonds crashed in unison – something we don't usually see. And the typical "balanced" portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds had one of its worst years on record as a result. It dropped more than 15%...
