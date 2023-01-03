Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Yardbarker
Are Kenny Pickett And The Steelers’ 2022 Rookies The Best 21st Century Draft Class For The Black And Gold?
The Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the Super Bowl era have produced some of the best draft classes in NFL history. Each time they have had a historic draft class, it has been the catalyst for jump starting the franchise into contention for at least a decade. Some franchises are lucky enough to have one great draft in the Super Bowl era, but the black and gold have found multiple great draft classes.
Steelers Playoff Chances: How the Steelers Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 18
How the Pittsburgh Steelers clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 18. The post Steelers Playoff Chances: How the Steelers Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 18 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Processing emotional impact of Damar Hamlin injury, plus Prisco's Week 18 NFL picks, latest QB Power Rankings
Hello, everyone, and happy Wednesday. All eyes in the NFL remain on the Damar Hamlin situation, as the Bills safety remains in critical condition while recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in Monday's game (more on that below). In the meantime, with John Breech taking the day off, Cody Benjamin is here to deliver you all the latest from around the league.
Ravens DC Mike MacDonald says Week 17 loss to Steelers not up to team's standard
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 18 to end the 2022 regular season. The Ravens secured a playoff spot in their Week 16 in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore had a chance to pick up a big win over...
Los Angeles Chargers will send Club Q hero Richard Fierro to Super Bowl
An Army veteran who stopped a shooter at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November is now headed to the Super Bowl, thanks to his favorite team.
Teryl Austin indicates Devin Bush to regain bigger role in Steelers’ defense this week
Devin Bush barely played on defense during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most recent game. And when he did play, it generally did not go well. Furthermore, Bush might not have played against the Baltimore Ravens on defense at all if not for Myles Jack’s injury. But, to hear Steelers...
FOX Sports
Steelers need to beat Browns, get help to complete historic bounceback
Only once in NFL history has a team with a 3-7 record bounced back enough to make the playoffs, but the Steelers have a chance to do that — with help from other teams — as they compete for the AFC's final wild card with a home game against the Browns.
