Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Eric Hosmer agrees to deal to join Cubs
First baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal to join the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported Wednesday. Hosmer, 33, split time between the Padres and Red Sox in 2022, when he hit .268 with eight homers, 44 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 104 games.
Tri-City Herald
Royals’ Aging Prospect With Much to Gain in Spring Training
If fans want a shining example of hitting development among Kansas City Royals prospects, infielder Logan Porter is a shining example. The 27-year-old ranked among the best at the plate for the Omaha Storm Chasers in 2022. Porter led the team in walk and on-base percentages while ranking in the team’s top five for other major statistics. Despite all that, Porter is nowhere on prospect lists or on the radars of casual Royals fans. He was even vulnerable during the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, yet no other team added Porter to their 40-man roster.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Latest news is guaranteed to make Patrick Mahomes very happy
The Kansas City Chiefs need some help, and luckily, it could be on the way against the Las Vegas Raiders, which would be just in time to fix some of the issues we have seen toward the end of the season. This offense has struggled the last five games or...
Kansas City Royals to try their luck playing in Las Vegas
The Kansas City Royals are heading to Las Vegas to play two Spring Training Games in Big League Weekend March 18-19, 2023.
Kansas City Royals trade infielder Ryan O’Hearn to Baltimore Orioles
The Kansas City Royals have traded infielder Ryan O'Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash after designating him for assignment last month.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: January 5
The French love baseball! Well, at least that was the impression that the French Baseball Federation gave during the White Sox vs. New York Giants tour of Europe, giving silver medals to Charles Comiskey, John McGraw and Hughie Jennings in appreciation. The tour, however, was a failure, with meager attendance...
Yardbarker
Twins Add A Veteran Catcher On A Minors Deal
The Minnesota Twins addressed their hole at the catcher position when they signed veteran backstop Christian Vazquez to a three-year deal. The Twins later added veteran slugger Joey Gallo on a one-year, $11 million contract. On Thursday, the Twins made a depth move at the catcher position when they signed...
Tigers Add Former Phillies Catcher on Minor League Deal
The Detroit Tigers have added former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp on a minor league deal.
Rockies, Royals face off in Las Vegas during 2023 spring training
There hasn’t been a lot of offseason news for the Colorado Rockies or the Kansas City Royals. However, it has been announced that both teams will be playing in Sin City this spring. MLB has announced that the Colorado Rockies will face off the Kansas City Royals on March...
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
Royals Review
Ryan O’Hearn traded to the Orioles
The Royals announced they have traded first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. O’Hearn was designated for assignment last week to make room for Jordan Lyles. Baltimore will now be responsible for O’Hearn’s $1.4 million contract that the Royals signed this fall.
Royals Review
The best MLB expansion city candidates by three different metrics
It’s been a long time since Major League Baseball expanded into a new market. MLB expanded into four new cities in the 1990s—two in 1993 and two in 1998—but a quarter century has passed since the latter expansion and MLB remains at 30 teams. But the times,...
FOX Sports
Reds release Moustakas with $22 million left on deal
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with $22 million remaining on his contract. The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali. The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tarah Murrey, New Texas Rangers Pro Marcus Semien’s Wife
As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Minor League Free Agent Tony Wolters Signs With Twins
Although the catcher position is one of the most physically demanding in sports, Will Smith and Austin Barnes avoided the injured list for the entirety of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 season. But even with the backstops’ luck staying healthy, the organization still required an MLB-ready catcher as depth,...
MLB Pipeline Predicts Rapid Rise for Royals Prospect Gavin Cross
There's some new buzz this offseason surrounding KC's 2022 No. 9 overall draft pick.
