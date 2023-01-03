Read full article on original website
SADO seeks summer legal and mitigation interns
The Michigan State Appellate Defender Office (SADO) seeks first and second-year law students committed to public service, racial equity, and social justice to join its Summer Internship Program. SADO provides representation to poor people who appeal their state criminal convictions and those sentenced to juvenile life without parole in resentencing...
Whitmer declares January as Radon Action Month
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared January 2023 as Radon Action Month in Michigan, and she encourages all Michigan residents to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. A person cannot see, smell, or taste radon, and there are no short-term side effects...
At a Glance ...
The National Center for State Courts will present the webinar “Implementing a Plan — Backlog Reduction” on Monday, January 9, beginning at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators Rapid Response Team continues its Backlog Reduction Workshop series.The workshop, the third installment in the webinar series, is being offered with the support of the State Justice Institute.
Judge to discuss parent representation Feb. 7
The Michigan Judicial Institute and Child Welfare Services (CWS) will present a webinar on “The 10 Commandments of Parent Representation” Tuesday, February 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. This training is designed to provide practical tips from a judicial perspective on how to establish a...
Children in foster care, juvenile justice systems, get boost from MDHHS
Children in the state foster care and juvenile justice systems experiencing a behavioral health crisis will have expanded access to services under a new effort by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). MDHHS is asking congregate care providers to submit plans for placement in their facilities to...
SBAM launches streamlined insurance, compliance and HR solutions for small businesses
To make offering employee benefits and administrative needs easier and more affordable, the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) on Thursday launched Harmony, its consolidated services for insurance, compliance and HR solutions. Harmony encompasses all the insurance, compliance and human resources that small businesses need to be successful. Under the...
Michigan Secretary of State Benson to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in a White House ceremony today, January 6, for her work protecting democracy. The medal is the nation’s second-highest civilian award and will be presented on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021...
National Roundup
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s arrival in...
