Code4rena collaborated with zkSync to audit its smart contracts
ZkSync is very pleased and takes great pride in making its official announcement of Code4rena, having completed successfully auditing their newly launched Baby Alpha. They had joined forces for the same and zkSync’s smart contracts. Where Code4rena is concerned, its entire aim and focus are to effectively tackle all of the issues closely related to the ultimate safety and security of the DeFi platforms. They can successfully achieve this by making suitable improvements to the groups of expert security-related researchers and experts on smart contracts. It happens to be sponsors like zkSync who are instrumental in building prize pools to grab the auditors’ attention for properly reviewing their code.
ChainSafe & Aztec Network’s integration proposes to solve ENS privacy issues
ChainSafe Solutions takes the opportunity of sharing the proposal that it has forwarded at the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO weekly ecosystem meeting on the 8th of December, 2022. The prime issue that the company was dealing with and seeking solutions for ENS privacy issues. It was a detailed proposal on how exactly to address the important and significant matter.
OnePlanet integrates with Chainlink VRF
OnePlanet, which happens to be an NFT launchpad and marketplace, in association with Derby Stars, which happens to be a horse-themed NFT project, has successfully incorporated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. With this process of incorporation having been done with the absolute top-of-the-line decentralized network, they now have gained access to an encroachment proof and auditable way of randomness, which is required in the boosting of Derby Star’s Randombox NFT reveals. This incidentally is readily available on the marketplace of OnePlanet. For all of the users, this turns out to be indeed very beneficial and convenient as they are able to authenticate the fact that they have an even playing field where the minting of the unique NFTs is concerned.
Tarot Protocol becomes a part of the Round Table by Camelot
Camelot has published an official blog to announce the addition of Tarot Protocol to the Round Table consisting of key Arbitrum builders. The aim is to build sustainable liquidity for its native token, $TAROT, on Arbitrum for further innovation and opportunities. The first farm goes live on January 06, 2023,...
Better liquidity operations from Inverse Finance in 2023
Inverse Finance’s treasury working group, with the close association of the RWG, has successfully been able to chalk out plenty of liquidity-oriented plans of action, in the case of the DAO, ever since the month of April. This activity has been carried out with the sole aim and intention of being in a position of backing and strengthening DOLA.
Solana jumps more than 40% in a week: What’s next for SOL?
Solana is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that was developed to support the scalability and performance required for decentralized applications (dApps). It was created in 2017 by former Coinbase engineer Anatoly Yakovenko and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. One of the main features of Solana is its ability to...
Interactive Brokers Group Releases Brokerage Metrics for Dec 2022
It has only been a month since Interactive Brokers commenced its overnight trading sessions. The move was intended to encourage Asian investors to trade US ETFs. After the decision, many anticipated changes in the company’s financial situation and revenue. Every stakeholder is closely examining the metrics the corporation has just released for December 2022.
Coinbase & NYDFS to settle compliance investigation
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has officially announced a consent order in which it will engage its efforts in unraveling factors supposedly overlooked in the case of the compliance program Coinbase. The factor included in this consent order is the levy of a penalty amounting to $50 million on Coinbase.
UPbit just got upgraded: 7 new Fan Tokens listed!
UPbit, the popular Korean cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced the listing of seven fan tokens. This is the first time the platform has added fan tokens since 2020. Covering 80% of the Korean crypto market share, UPbit has listed these tokens on the platform – $AFC, $ACM, $BAR, $ATM, $NAP, $CITY, and $INTER. Given the sheer popularity of the platform, many crypto users are keeping a regular check on the UPbit exchange review to learn about it.
Venly eases the Avalanche NFT transactions for Shopify merchants
Avalanche NFTS is, at the present point in time, obtainable for all of the millions of merchants linked to Shopify. This is achievable with the utilization of Venly Shopify NFT, which happens to be a merchant app. Through this, all of the connected merchants will be able to design, mint, and sell NFTs, along with low affordable costs.
OLA GG and OasyX partner to bring benefits to the community
OLA GG took to its official blog post to announce that it has partnered with OasyX to bring yet another impressive Web3 project along with several benefits for the community. The development comes as Oasys looks to launch an NFT collection of 10,000 original characters. OasyX is built exclusively for...
TradeSanta Review 2023: Is It the Best Bot to Trade?
TradeSanta is an automated cryptocurrency trading operator. It is a cloud-based trading software that simplifies crypto trading strategies for everyone with profitable automated trading strategies. In this TradeSanta review, we have checked many features like various types of top trading bots, different trading techniques, advanced trading tools, and technical indicators, which can attract traders for their automated trading easier.
Maruti Suzuki introduces ArenaVerse, its second metaverse platform
Maruti Suzuki, which happens to be an extremely reputable Indian car manufacturing company, has successfully launched its second metaverse platform, by the name of ArenaVerse. This platform was developed to expand its customer base and reach a much larger audience. The ArenaVerse happens to be a platform dedicated to their...
The emergence of Decentralized crypto trading bots: A crypto revolution
The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and the prices of tokens fluctuate drastically within seconds. Investors participate in crypto trading, but they often fail to react instantly and efficiently to the crypto price changes and hence, fail to achieve optimal trades. Investors need to dedicate much more time to crypto markets to achieve the best trades and profit from crypto trading. Crypto trading requires round-the-clock monitoring of crypto exchanges which becomes quite challenging for investors. This has led to the rise of decentralized crypto trading bots, automated tools that conduct and execute trades and transactions on behalf of Investors. This article will focus on the benefits of using decentralized crypto trading bots and how they change the digital game.
Excitement soars high as Avalanche partners with MetaOps
MetaOps officially goes multi-chain after the tactical game announces its partnership with Avalanche, bringing it to the network for the community to enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience. The 6v6 first-person shooter game with fast-paced, action-packed gameplay throughout the virtual session. A video announcing the partnership between Avalanche and MetaOps is...
Ethereum and Solana reflect resilience, while Orbeon Protocol explodes in Presale
While the cryptocurrency market as a whole has had a tough season, some tokens, such as Ethereum, Solana, and Orbeon Protocol, have remained relatively stable. Solana, which is tightly related to FTX, has maintained a high trading volume despite the market’s general disinterest following FTX’s steep decline. Ethereum, too, has managed to recover from the FTX effect swiftly.
Don’t miss out on the most incredible crypto investment opportunity of the century: HedgeUp and Zilliqa
As cryptocurrency adoption reaches record highs, crypto users are now looking for new ways to leverage these blockchain-based assets. The surge in interest in cryptocurrencies and related applications stems from benefits like a high degree of security, enhanced data privacy, and the lack of a third-party service provider. Driven by a rise in investors’ interest,
Samsung announces partnership with Polygon streaming app, SAVAGE
SAVAGE, the streaming app by Polygon, recently announced a partnership with Samsung. The platform released an official tweet to inform users about the collaboration. With the integration, Samsung has gained the ability to propose high-quality videos and photos to Web3 users. According to the tweet by SAVAGE, the Smart TV app enables simple IRL display connectivity.
