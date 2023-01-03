Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2023 Season
If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
Here are the Best King Cake Options According to Shreveport
While People All Over America are Coming up With New Year Resolutions, Louisiana is Getting Ready for King Cake. If eating clean was something you were going to work on in 2023, just leave Louisiana now. King Cake Season Has Arrived in Shreveport-Bossier. It won't be long until we all...
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?
Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
John Wayne slept here: when Hollywood came to North Louisiana
This is the tale of a special guest, one of the most recognizable men in America, one of the last people you'd expect to spend the night in simple, no-frills accommodations in Homer, Louisiana in 1958.
hopeprescott.com
KRISTI BROWN TO BE HONORED
HOPE, AR – Kristi Brown, Learning Services Specialist, has been awarded the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Acts of Kindness Award by the Ozan-Inghram Iron Mountain Development Corporation (OIIMDC) in Texas. According to OIIMDC, “Kristi Brown (stands) out as a leader who exemplifies. ethical standards and behaviors.”...
Popular Texarkana Burger Joint Coming to the City of Redwater
As most of you know by now Reggie's Burgers, Dogs, and Fries closed its original Texas-side location in the Texarkana Pavilion Shopping Center on December 17, 2022. Good news, the folks at Reggie's have secured their new location and it's in Redwater, Texas. The announcement was made on their Facebook...
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
arklatexweekend.com
January concerts coming to the area
January 6-8 7:30pm (Sun @ 2:00pm) Expect a swinging and boogie-woogie fun time filled with great historical feeling performances. Read more about it here. This night will be a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll as Powell performs a spectacular tribute to Elvis Presley. Location - The Perot...
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
What’s On Wish List for Shreveport in 2023?
You are beginning a new year with some new dreams and goals. Our community is also kicking off the new year with a new Mayor who has hopes of bringing us all together. We will have to wait to see how much success Mayor Tom Arceneaux has with that. I’m...
KTBS
Springhill gets Little Free Pantry
SPRINGHILL, La. – This north Webster Parish city has become the latest in the state to have its own Little Free Pantry. Supporters joined for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at 400 N. Giles St. at the Springhill Chamber of Commerce, where the free-standing pantry has been set up for those in need to access.
sbmag.net
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux: A New Path Forward
“This is not about me. This is about the people of Shreveport you know. We have tonight looked beyond historical barriers and distinctions. We have a new future in the city of Shreveport. It will look different than it has looked in the past and that new future means that everyone has a seat at the table. It means that we build consensus, and it means that we will move forward together…This was not about winning an election. It never has been about winning an election. Winning an election is simply the first step that we have to take to get on with the work of making our city the great city that it can be. We can build a common future, a future that all of us can enjoy and appreciate and we can have a city that all of us can be proud to say, “I LOVE SHREVEPORT!”
Blue Bell Favorite Back in Shreveport Stores
Blue Bell Ice Cream fans rejoice. One of Blue Bell's fans favorite flavors returns to grocery stores, but only for a limited time. Blue Bell is bringing back their popular Tin Roof flavored ice cream. According to a recent social media post by Blue Bell:. If you're still reading, you're...
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system. The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0