ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 KVKI

Arrest Made in Shreveport Attempted Murder

On January 3rd, 2023, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital

On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Cash for Covid Shots Will Continue in Shreveport Schools

Caddo Parish teachers and other school employees can continue to get incentive payments to get weekly COVID testing. And this program also includes students. School administrators have sent out a reminder which says "the school phase starts over in January! Students, faculty, and staff it is not too late to sign up."
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Who Wants to Serve on Caddo Commission in Shreveport?

The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the panel next week. Five people have submitted applications to serve as a Commissioner for District 8 now that Jim Taliaferro has resigned his Parish seat to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Grace...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023

Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Starbucks Set To Return To Shreveport’s West Side

Well, caffeine fans in Shreveport have something to look forward to as we start 2023. According to Yahoo! News, Starbucks is set to return to Shreveport's west side. We say "returns" because there was a Starbucks location on Shreveport's west side a few years back. That location was at 6730 Pines Road, but has been closed for some time now. Leaving the busy area just off I-20 without the warmth of a cup of Starbucks for years.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras

The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

These 3 Eateries are Bringing Lunch Life to Downtown Shreveport

When You Think of Lunch Options You May Skip Over Downtown Shreveport. For many of us, we look at downtown Shreveport as a place to tackle business. The courthouse keeps downtown busy and then of course on the weekends many of us bounce around from club to club, however, downtown Shreveport is now a gold mine for lunch options.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?

Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries

Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

What’s On Wish List for Shreveport in 2023?

You are beginning a new year with some new dreams and goals. Our community is also kicking off the new year with a new Mayor who has hopes of bringing us all together. We will have to wait to see how much success Mayor Tom Arceneaux has with that. I’m...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves

Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief

It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
HAUGHTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Kickoff Mardi Gras in NWLA at the Annual 12th Night Celebration

I don't know about you, but I'm ready to kick off the 2023 Mardi Gras season and let the good times roll here in Shreveport-Bossier!. This year's 12th Night celebration will be hosted by the Krewe of Gemini Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Phoenix 2.0 in downtown Shreveport starting at 7 pm. This party is a favorite of revelers in the Ark-La-Tex... which just might have something to do with it featuring an open bar. If having bottomless drink cups isn't enough to entice you, how about music from The Wonderfuls? They're a cover band out of Dallas and they're a ton of fun. I definitely plan on hitting the dance floor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy