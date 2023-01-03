Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in Shreveport Attempted Murder
On January 3rd, 2023, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime...
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital
On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Caddo residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Cash for Covid Shots Will Continue in Shreveport Schools
Caddo Parish teachers and other school employees can continue to get incentive payments to get weekly COVID testing. And this program also includes students. School administrators have sent out a reminder which says "the school phase starts over in January! Students, faculty, and staff it is not too late to sign up."
Who Wants to Serve on Caddo Commission in Shreveport?
The Caddo Parish Commission will interview the candidates who have applied to fill a vacancy on the panel next week. Five people have submitted applications to serve as a Commissioner for District 8 now that Jim Taliaferro has resigned his Parish seat to serve on the Shreveport City Council. Grace...
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
Starbucks Set To Return To Shreveport’s West Side
Well, caffeine fans in Shreveport have something to look forward to as we start 2023. According to Yahoo! News, Starbucks is set to return to Shreveport's west side. We say "returns" because there was a Starbucks location on Shreveport's west side a few years back. That location was at 6730 Pines Road, but has been closed for some time now. Leaving the busy area just off I-20 without the warmth of a cup of Starbucks for years.
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
These 3 Eateries are Bringing Lunch Life to Downtown Shreveport
When You Think of Lunch Options You May Skip Over Downtown Shreveport. For many of us, we look at downtown Shreveport as a place to tackle business. The courthouse keeps downtown busy and then of course on the weekends many of us bounce around from club to club, however, downtown Shreveport is now a gold mine for lunch options.
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?
Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries
Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
What’s On Wish List for Shreveport in 2023?
You are beginning a new year with some new dreams and goals. Our community is also kicking off the new year with a new Mayor who has hopes of bringing us all together. We will have to wait to see how much success Mayor Tom Arceneaux has with that. I’m...
Flash Flooding & Severe Storms Strike Shreveport and Bossier City
The weather has started off 2023 with heavy storms across the Shreveport and Bossier area. Before the day even got started on January 2nd, weather forecasters and storm chasers were paying attention to the Shreveport area. Multiple forecasts expected storms storms to come through in the early afternoon, and there...
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
Kickoff Mardi Gras in NWLA at the Annual 12th Night Celebration
I don't know about you, but I'm ready to kick off the 2023 Mardi Gras season and let the good times roll here in Shreveport-Bossier!. This year's 12th Night celebration will be hosted by the Krewe of Gemini Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Phoenix 2.0 in downtown Shreveport starting at 7 pm. This party is a favorite of revelers in the Ark-La-Tex... which just might have something to do with it featuring an open bar. If having bottomless drink cups isn't enough to entice you, how about music from The Wonderfuls? They're a cover band out of Dallas and they're a ton of fun. I definitely plan on hitting the dance floor.
